For many Philadelphia Sports fans, the incredible ride we have been on for this calendar year started off last January 16th when the Eagles, who made the playoffs in Head Coach Nick Sirianni's first year, they lost on the road in Tampa Bay and they suffered an early postseason exit. Even though the Eagles were defeated soundly, the organization was trending up as they rebounded from a miserable 2022 season. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman did not sit on his hands this offseason and signing free agent Pass Rusher and South Jersey's own Hassan Reddick on March 16th, a clear move that set the groundwork for an important few months for Philadelphia. Next was the NFL draft on April 28 when Roseman showed the rest of the NFL how to be aggressive in building a team: Aside from drafting Physically Gifted Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis with their first round pick, Roseman and the Eagles shook the football world with their trade for number one Wide Receiver A.J. Brown. These moves laid the ground work for an amazing Eagles season that may have exceeded many fans expectations and anticipation for the 2022 season.

