Douglas, GA

douglasnow.com

Officers discover suspected methamphetamine, handgun during stop

The Coffee County Drug Unit recently arrested a convicted felon after investigators discovered over 20 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun inside his vehicle during a traffic stop this week. According to an investigator with the unit, on December 27, a vehicle was pulled over for a taillight requirement on...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted drug dealer back in jail after Christmas Day traffic stop

A man who previously spent time in prison for multiple convictions on cocaine charges has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. On Christmas Day, a Douglas police officer reportedly turned off Bowens Mill Road Southeast when she noticed a male sitting at a traffic light without a seatbelt and on his cellular device. The officer stated that she made a U-turn at the entrance of Pineland Bank and got behind the vehicle.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSAV-TV

New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County

A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer

Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported in Atkinson County vehicle fire

On Friday morning around 01:30, a call came in to Atkinson County 911 about a vehicle fire at the Circle K in Pearson. The car owner quickly moved her vehicle to an adjacent lot away from the gas pumps for safety. She told the fire department that she saw sparks/fire...
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing, using 'Kemp Card'

A woman who was out on bond from a 2021 theft charge was recently taken back into custody after she allegedly stole a woman’s "Kemp Card" and then spent over $300 without the card owner's knowledge. A Coffee County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that on December 5, a...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Jesup man killed in early New Year's Day single-car crash

JESUP, Ga. — A Jesup man is dead following a single-car crash in Wayne County in the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove was traveling south on Sunset Boulevard near Hinson Moseley Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the 2011 Chevy Silverado he was driving and struck a tree.
JESUP, GA
jdledger.com

Drug arrests made

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Atkinson County firefighters fight controlled burn that spread due to wind

On Thursday night, a landowner's controlled fire quickly became out of control caused by the wind in Atkinson County. Fire officials say that the wind caused the to spread to an open field with hay bales that caught fire. Fire personnel quickly got the fire under control. In total, two...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Gabled-Wing Farmhouse, Toombs County

This house is as much a landmark as the nearby grocery store in the Five Points community. It’s a good example of the gabled-wing form, which is often an evolution of a central hallway form. In most cases, it’s presumed that these structures incorporate a formerly detached kitchen via an enclosed hallway. They can be found throughout the state.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
ALBANY, GA
Madoc

Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing

Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Five Points Grocery, Toombs County

There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Service Station, Lyons

I photographed this circa 1930s-1940s service station, which is located near the post office in Lyons, in 2011. I believe the property has been cleaned up a bit since then and the station has been renovated, or at least repainted.
LYONS, GA

