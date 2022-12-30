Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
One arrested after threatening to shoot another in Ben Hill County
A man is in custody after threatening to shoot another person in Ben Hill County. On January 2, while Ben Hill County deputies were dispatching to that call, dispatch told deputies that the offender had left the victim's home and was in route to a home on King's Borough Road.
douglasnow.com
Officers discover suspected methamphetamine, handgun during stop
The Coffee County Drug Unit recently arrested a convicted felon after investigators discovered over 20 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun inside his vehicle during a traffic stop this week. According to an investigator with the unit, on December 27, a vehicle was pulled over for a taillight requirement on...
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail after Christmas Day traffic stop
A man who previously spent time in prison for multiple convictions on cocaine charges has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. On Christmas Day, a Douglas police officer reportedly turned off Bowens Mill Road Southeast when she noticed a male sitting at a traffic light without a seatbelt and on his cellular device. The officer stated that she made a U-turn at the entrance of Pineland Bank and got behind the vehicle.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest 22-year-old in connection with September shooting in Baymeadows
Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol apprehended Dejon Fussell, 22, who was wanted in connection to a September shooting incident in Baymeadows. According to officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to an address in the subdivision on September 3...
Police arrest man after hitting police car in Toombs County high-speed chase
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say they arrested a man after he hit a police car during a high-speed chase in Toombs County on Monday morning. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested Marquis Smith, 31 and charged him with the following: Smith allegedly stole a truck from a resident’s home in Vidalia. Police intercepted […]
valdostatoday.com
VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
WSAV-TV
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County. A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Police arrest man after hitting police...
douglasnow.com
Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer
Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
GBI arrest, charge man with murder and arson after shooting another and burning car
MILAN, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Milan. 29-year-old Brandon Daniel Spires was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort according to a press release.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in Atkinson County vehicle fire
On Friday morning around 01:30, a call came in to Atkinson County 911 about a vehicle fire at the Circle K in Pearson. The car owner quickly moved her vehicle to an adjacent lot away from the gas pumps for safety. She told the fire department that she saw sparks/fire...
douglasnow.com
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing, using 'Kemp Card'
A woman who was out on bond from a 2021 theft charge was recently taken back into custody after she allegedly stole a woman’s "Kemp Card" and then spent over $300 without the card owner's knowledge. A Coffee County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that on December 5, a...
WJCL
Jesup man killed in early New Year's Day single-car crash
JESUP, Ga. — A Jesup man is dead following a single-car crash in Wayne County in the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove was traveling south on Sunset Boulevard near Hinson Moseley Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the 2011 Chevy Silverado he was driving and struck a tree.
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
jdledger.com
Drug arrests made
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
wfxl.com
Atkinson County firefighters fight controlled burn that spread due to wind
On Thursday night, a landowner's controlled fire quickly became out of control caused by the wind in Atkinson County. Fire officials say that the wind caused the to spread to an open field with hay bales that caught fire. Fire personnel quickly got the fire under control. In total, two...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Gabled-Wing Farmhouse, Toombs County
This house is as much a landmark as the nearby grocery store in the Five Points community. It’s a good example of the gabled-wing form, which is often an evolution of a central hallway form. In most cases, it’s presumed that these structures incorporate a formerly detached kitchen via an enclosed hallway. They can be found throughout the state.
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing
Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Five Points Grocery, Toombs County
There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Service Station, Lyons
I photographed this circa 1930s-1940s service station, which is located near the post office in Lyons, in 2011. I believe the property has been cleaned up a bit since then and the station has been renovated, or at least repainted.
Comments / 1