Husband and wife team combines love for horse back riding and coffee at Red Bank's Coffee Corral
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo spoke to the couple about what got them into the coffee business.
Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday
JACKSON, NJ – Construction in the area of South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road will force a complete closure of South Hope Chapel through Thursday during the day. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, “The South Hope Chapel road closure will start on Tuesday 1/3/23, and continue through Thursday 1/5/23. The hours of the closure are expected to be 8am to 4pm.” The hard closures will be located at the intersections of Linda Drive and S.Hope Chapel road and Whitesville road at S.Hope Chapel road. “The roadway within the hard closure area will NOT be passable,” the department The post Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday appeared first on Shore News Network.
One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake
BUTLER, NJ – Two men who decided to go ice fishing on a North Jersey lake on Friday were reported missing by family members on Saturday. Local police and fire rescue services began searching for them. Rescue divers pulled the body of one of the men from the lake. The second man is also feared to be dead at this time, but his body was not recovered. The accident happened at the Split Rock Reservoir, near Butler. According to police, at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing The post One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winter outlook 2023: How much snow is expected to fall in NYC? Forecasters weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island has seen little snow since the start of this winter season, with with National Weather Service’s Central Park and John F. Kennedy climate stations only registering trace levels of the white stuff, according to the agency. But just how much snow can New York City expect in the coming months?
Horror Sideshow Flea Market brings Winter Bazaar to Edison, NJ
Coming off of a huge turnout for their holiday show, the Horror Sideshow Flea Market is back with its “Winter Bazaar” on February 25, 2023, at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ. The holiday flea market that took place on Dec. 17 was the...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Scene Around: Clamming Down in Rumson
In so many puns, that’s what’s going on with at least one family of Rumsonites and Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School grads. They’ve been clamming down for some time now. But, the sun came out the other day and RFH Class of ’78 grad Doug Borden and daughter Devon, also an RFH grad … were at it again. This has become a family affair habit of the bivalve kind. This father-daughter duo hit the sand by the river and dug themselves up some more clams yesterday. There have been other Borden duo digs recently, too, involving the other kids.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
In Memoriam: Prominent Area Surgeon, Shrewsbury Resident, Dr. Hermenegildo ‘Hermie’ D. Ante, 98
Prominent surgeon and Shrewsbury resident, Dr. Hermenegildo “Hermie” D. Ante, “left this world peacefully at Monmouth Medical Center while surrounded by his three children — Spencer, Nicole and Allison — and loving former wife and mother of his children, Leslie Schoengold” on Dec. 30. He was 98.
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home
They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
speedonthewater.com
Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022
Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
thepressgroup.net
Remembering Jerry’s Villa Montvale
MONTVALE—Having stood for decades at Spring Valley Road and Summit Avenue, Jerry’s Villa was the scene of so many banquets, parties, weddings, and other events that it was more of a landmark than just a restaurant. Of course, when most people think of Jerry’s Villa, they are picturing the second one, which opened in 1959. Let’s head back in time a little farther…
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
New Jersey "Bee Girl" honored with state environmental award
NEW YORK -- A high school junior from Toms River, New Jersey just received a big honor for her work protecting bees.Kaitlyn Culbert is on a mission to protect and educate the world about the importance of bees. She has her own YouTube channel called Katie's Adventures in Beekeeping. While many of us are scared of the insect's sting, she became fascinated by them at the start of the pandemic when she participated in a research contest for the Army Educational Outreach Program. "I created a research proposal utilizing essential oils to combat varroa mites, which are the number one killer of honeybees," Culbert...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted: Social media trend triggers NYPD warnings for owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A viral social media trend targeting vehicles without anti-theft devices has prompted NYPD warnings. Videos on TikTok show thieves breaking ignition covers off Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2010 and 2021 before using a USB device to bypass the ignition sequence and drive away.
