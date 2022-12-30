Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin ranks as 4th worst driving state, Milwaukee leading the way
Wisconsin ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to drivers, according to the insurance review site QuoteWizard.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope. Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78. The...
wtmj.com
Mitchell puts up 19 as Marquette downs Villanova 68-66
PHILADELPHIA — Led by Stevie Mitchell’s 19 points, the Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Villanova Wildcats 68-66 on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are now 11-4 on the season, while the Wildcats dropped to 7-7. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Beloved grocer in Southeast Wisconsin retires after 50 years
From bagger to manager, a beloved grocery worker in Delafield is retiring after 50 years in the business. Tom Bonesho was just 16 years old when he was offered his first job.
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WISN
Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
WBAY Green Bay
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges. The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and...
WISN
Woman shot inside Milwaukee store
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a store Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at 13th Street and West Atkinson Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded Stark Foods. A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
