Milwaukee, WI

wtmj.com

Mitchell puts up 19 as Marquette downs Villanova 68-66

PHILADELPHIA — Led by Stevie Mitchell’s 19 points, the Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Villanova Wildcats 68-66 on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are now 11-4 on the season, while the Wildcats dropped to 7-7. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6

MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Woman shot inside Milwaukee store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a store Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at 13th Street and West Atkinson Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded Stark Foods. A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha

The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
MILWAUKEE, WI

