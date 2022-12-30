Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
WTOP
Thompson and Oklahoma State host No. 24 West Virginia
West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-1 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Bryce Thompson scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 69-67 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Cowboys are 5-1 on their home court....
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CLEVELAND BROWNS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai. WASHINGTON: QB Sam Howell, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Kam Curl, G Chris Paul, G/T Saadhiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams.
