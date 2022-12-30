Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRDW-TV
Scenes of storm damage in Burke County
Richmond County saw some damage from a severe storm on Jan. 4, 2023. Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. A thunderstorm on Jan. 4, 2023, caused damage in Washington County as it moved through the CSRA. Poison Peach returns...
WRDW-TV
Storm leaves damage in Richmond County
Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. Burke County was one of the areas that received damage when a severe storm moved through the CSRA on Jan. 4, 2023. Storm damage in Washington County. Updated: 7 hours ago. A thunderstorm...
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
WIS-TV
Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County neighbors in uproar over development plans
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, some people are speaking out about the county approving a revision project on Park Lane. Some worry the revision will bring more traffic to the already busy area on Furys Ferry Road. “You’re adding more and more businesses into this area. The traffic...
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission denies rezoning request for South Augusta developments
Augusta, g.a (WFXG) - A SOUTH AUGUSTA NEIGHBORHOOD IS OVERJOYED, AFTER THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION DENIED PETITIONS That would have allowed two separate developments to be BUILT NEAR THEM. SINCE NOVEMBER, RESIDENTS WHO RESIDE NEAR WINDSOR SPRING AND RICHMOND H. ILLS HAVE BEEN COMING BEFORE THE COMMISSION IN HOPES OF PREVENTING...
WJBF.com
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham. Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack. Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham. HOUSE CHAOS 2023. New SPLOST for JBA getting bipartisan support. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST...
Possible tornado touches down in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 they believe a tornado touched down in the county. The agency says the occurrence happened in northern Burke County just south of the Burke/Richmond Line. There are reports of trees down on houses and on power lines. The path of destruction is […]
WRDW-TV
‘I feel blessed’: Storm hits Burke County homes but leaves lives intact
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service wants to know how much of the damage across the two-state is from tornados. It left a path of destruction, with trees on houses, across roads, and knocking out power for homes and businesses. Highway 25 and Old Waynesboro Road took the...
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
Intermittent, temporary lane closures on River Island Parkway in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Island Parkway. The temporary lane closures are due to shoulder work and will start Thursday, January 5th until Tuesday, January 31st from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Residents are being advised to remove trash cans […]
Man with assault rifle, security gear demands family leave Augusta restaurant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a man after a situation at a local restaurant. A family told NewsChannel 6 that a man who appeared to be wearing security officer gear arrived at their table with an assault rifle. The family turned to social media and then news […]
Greene street neighbors start petition for streetlights to be turned on
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “The lights on Greene street have been out since July they’ve been out altering Halloween people were out there trick or treating with flashlights with there kids” said Kevin De L’Aigle, Lives near Greene street. Kevin De’Laigle has lived on Greene Street for years, advocating for many issues to be fixed in […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused in an altercation with an off-duty deputy. Off-duty Cpl. Reginald Ward asked a man to turn down the music he was playing in his backyard, which led to an altercation on Dec. 27, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
A look at the damage from severe weather in the CSRA
City of Aiken flags are at half-staff today for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh. Burke County High School’s head football coach, Eric Parker, has announced he is retiring. This was the scene on Jan. 4, 2023, after a tree fell in the roadway at Kissingbower Road and Joyce Street during a storm.
WRDW-TV
New Augusta mayor seeks economic growth, community policing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new mayor Garnett Johnson officially stepped into the role Tuesday, presiding over his first city commission meeting. Johnson talked to News 12 about his priorities when it comes to leading the city over the next four years. He says it’s certainly a new year,...
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
