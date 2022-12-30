Read full article on original website
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” The four students were all friends and members of the University of Idaho’s Greek system. They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains.
Stage 212 welcomes in Noon Years Eve
LA SALLE — The Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at Stage 212 performed twice today with visitors from the Paw Patrol, the Wizard of Oz, Scar and the Hyena’s, Ariel, Repunzel, Anna & Elsa. Along with special guest Buddy the Elf!. They welcomed in Noon Year with two...
