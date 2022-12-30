ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
The Center Square

2022: Worst year for S&P 500 since 2008, $8.2 trillion in losses

(The Center Square) – The S&P 500 had its worst year since 2008 and saw its third annual decline since 2018. The blue chip index closed out 2022 at 3,839.50, a 19.4% loss over the year, after closing 2021 at 4,766.18, representing 27% in gains. The reversal represents $8.2 trillion in losses, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
AOL Corp

Record number of millionaires betting against stock market in 2023 — here’s why

Millionaire investors are predicting that stocks will fall in 2023 — and substantially. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable assets, 56% of millionaire investors anticipate that the S&P 500 will decline by 10% in the new year and nearly a third anticipate slippage of more than 15%.
NBC Connecticut

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Even as Fed Reiterates Commitment to Higher Rates

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors weighed mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, which signaled that central bankers do not expect rate cuts this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than 10 basis points at 3.692% at Wednesday's close,...
The Jewish Press

Bank of Israel Hikes Interest Rates Again, This Time to 3.75%

The Bank of Israel again raised interest rates on January 2 with a 0.5-point increase to 3.75 percent. Inflation in Israel was 5.3 percent over the past 12 months, the Bank reported, but said inflation expectations for all ranges were within the target range. Economic activity in Israel has remained...
trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed minutes, Aussie jumps on China coal imports

The U.S dollar dipped on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its December meeting, while the Aussie outperformed on reports that China will remove a ban on Australian coal imports. Traders will scour Wednesday's meeting minutes for indications that Fed officials are concerned about persistent inflation even...
msn.com

Apple's market valuation falls below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of 2023 trading

Apple's market shares dropped over three percent during Tuesday trading, leaving the tech giant's valuation below $2trillion for the first time since last spring. The iPhone manufacturer's shares were down 3.74 percent, leaving the company at a share value of $130.20 and an overall valuation at $1.99trillion. The drop left the company at a 12-month low on the first day of 2023 trading.
CNBC

Dollar jumps before Fed minutes, euro dips as inflation moderates

The greenback jumped on Tuesday before the Federal Reserve on Wednesday releases minutes from its December meeting, while the euro was dented by moderating inflation data. The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points last month after delivering four consecutive 75-basis point hikes but stressed the need to hold rates in restrictive territory to bring down inflation.
NBC Connecticut

Charts Suggest Oil, Natural Gas and Wheat Could Be Due for a ‘Boom,' Jim Cramer Says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
NBC Connecticut

Fed Officials See Higher Rates for ‘Some Time' Ahead

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve officials are committed to fighting inflation and expect higher interest rates to remain in place until more progress is made, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's December meeting. At a meeting where policymakers raised their key interest rate another half a percentage...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures rise on first trading day of 2023

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2023, as investors await a slew of economic data this week as well as minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Coty, PayPal and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in the premarket:. Tesla — Shares fell 5% after reporting a record 40% growth in deliveries. However, the numbers missed analyst expectations. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman cut his price target on the stock Tuesday, saying he sees more downside ahead. Coty...

