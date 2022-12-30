Read full article on original website
Decaturville man charged with burglary, arson following several structure fires
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Decaturville man has been arrested following an investigation into several structure fires that occurred in the area.
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
TBI: Man killed, arrest made in Thursday night incident in Counce
A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of first degree murder, the TBI said Friday afternoon. According to the TBI, agents began working alongside the Hardin County...
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
A year in review: 2022
JACKSON, Tenn.—Another year has come and gone, and we are highlighting the stories that made 2022 unique. As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect back on stories that made this year memorable. On May 11, U.S. Marshals confirmed that an arrest had been made in the shooting that...
Warrant: Man killed at Counce bar beaten to death
A man accused of murdering another man in the parking lot of a Counce bar last night was arraigned Friday afternoon in the courtroom of the Hardin County jail. Sonny Cole McVay, 23, of Childers Hill Road in Counce, is charged with first degree murder and public intoxication. Law enforcement...
Jackson-Madison Co. Library’s First Thursday speaker announced
JACKSON, Tenn. — First Thursday speaker announced for January. The Friends of the Library will welcome a special guest to the Jackson Madison County Library for this month’s First Thursday program event. For this speaking event, Friends of the Library will welcome Hub City Brewing’s Head Brewer, Cody...
LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve
—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse. Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm. And there will...
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended
The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/22 – 12/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
