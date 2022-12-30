ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur Co. businesses devastated by arson

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. —A man is arrested after setting multiple fires in a local county. Early Sunday morning, TBI agents joined the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur County Fire Department in investigating two business fires that occurred in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street and a third fire at a house along East White Oak Street. Agents and investigators determined the fires had been intentionally set.
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
A year in review: 2022

JACKSON, Tenn.—Another year has come and gone, and we are highlighting the stories that made 2022 unique. As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect back on stories that made this year memorable. On May 11, U.S. Marshals confirmed that an arrest had been made in the shooting that...
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel

JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
Warrant: Man killed at Counce bar beaten to death

A man accused of murdering another man in the parking lot of a Counce bar last night was arraigned Friday afternoon in the courtroom of the Hardin County jail. Sonny Cole McVay, 23, of Childers Hill Road in Counce, is charged with first degree murder and public intoxication. Law enforcement...
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
Jackson-Madison Co. Library’s First Thursday speaker announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Thursday speaker announced for January. The Friends of the Library will welcome a special guest to the Jackson Madison County Library for this month’s First Thursday program event. For this speaking event, Friends of the Library will welcome Hub City Brewing’s Head Brewer, Cody...
LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve

—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse. Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm. And there will...
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
