Effective: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Nacogdoches; Panola; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which will contain heavy rainfall, are expected to develop this afternoon and tonight across the region. Grounds remain saturated in wake of heavy rainfall that fell late last week across much of the Watch area, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected with isolated higher amounts in excess of 3 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

