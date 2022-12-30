Read full article on original website
Related
China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation.
Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday as he warned COVID could rapidly spread across the globe after China dropped its strict virus measures. The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday morning that Xi will “infect millions more” because Chinese residents – who are facing yet another surge in infections – are now free to travel. He even recalled frightening scenes from Italy in 2020 — before vaccines were developed — where hospitals were overloaded with people seeking medical help due to the disease. “You remember those pictures from Milan when the hospitals...
Long lines outside funeral homes as COVID-19 outbreak in China intensifies
Long lines are reportedly forming outside funeral homes in China as the country struggles to tame a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, with estimates suggesting thousands are dying each day.
COVID Spreading Much Faster in China Than Health Officials Feared
Just how bad China’s current COVID situation is remains a mystery. But according to one of the country’s top health officials, one thing is for sure: It’s much worse than Beijing feared it would be.Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has admitted that “we didn’t expect the first wave to be this vehement,” The Times reported Friday. After the Chinese government dropped key restrictions of its “zero-COVID” approach to managing the pandemic earlier this month, COVID infections rapidly spread to engulf over half of the population in many urban areas, Zeng...
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
XBB now dominant Covid variant in U.S.
NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal discusses the new dominant form of Covid-19, XBB, as it accounts for more than 40% of new cases in the country.Dec. 30, 2022.
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
China’s 1.4 Billion Population To Drop
China has the largest population of any nation in the world, at 1.426 billion. According to a Pew analysis, that is forecast to drop to 1.313 in 2050 and 800 million in 2100. During that period, India is likely to overtake it in population. China has a problem similar to that of the US and […]
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, as a new variant emerges.
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows
Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming
The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Comments / 0