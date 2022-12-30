ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
New York Post

Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday as he warned COVID could rapidly spread across the globe after China dropped its strict virus measures. The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday morning that Xi will “infect millions more” because Chinese residents – who are facing yet another surge in infections – are now free to travel. He even recalled frightening scenes from Italy in 2020 — before vaccines were developed — where hospitals were overloaded with people seeking medical help due to the disease. “You remember those pictures from Milan when the hospitals...
TheDailyBeast

COVID Spreading Much Faster in China Than Health Officials Feared

Just how bad China’s current COVID situation is remains a mystery. But according to one of the country’s top health officials, one thing is for sure: It’s much worse than Beijing feared it would be.Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has admitted that “we didn’t expect the first wave to be this vehement,” The Times reported Friday. After the Chinese government dropped key restrictions of its “zero-COVID” approach to managing the pandemic earlier this month, COVID infections rapidly spread to engulf over half of the population in many urban areas, Zeng...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
NBC News

XBB now dominant Covid variant in U.S.

NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal discusses the new dominant form of Covid-19, XBB, as it accounts for more than 40% of new cases in the country.Dec. 30, 2022.
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
24/7 Wall St.

China’s 1.4 Billion Population To Drop

China has the largest population of any nation in the world, at 1.426 billion. According to a Pew analysis, that is forecast to drop to 1.313 in 2050 and 800 million in 2100. During that period, India is likely to overtake it in population. China has a problem similar to that of the US and […]
Reuters

China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
New York Post

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows

Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....

