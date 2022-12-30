Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO