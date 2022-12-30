Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
95.3 MNC
Slow licensing process making Indiana’s nursing shortage worse
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
**** See the updated version of this story on this website. It was confirmed by the Danville Fire Department on Saturday that a person in this building was found dead.****. Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished.
clintoncountytoday.com
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency caesarean section.
Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
IFD battles 2-alarm warehouse fire on south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed 90 minutes to extinguish a south side warehouse fire Saturday morning. Heavy fire inside the warehouse at Indianapolis Industrial Center, at 3000 Shelby Street on the southeast corner of Troy Avenue, broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Callers reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the 50-foot-tall building.
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 31, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 1000 block of Darlington Avenue — 8:35 a.m. • Paraphernalia possession in the 800 block of Martin Lane — 11:12 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Joe Allen Parkway — 11:52 a.m. • Property damage in the 1600 block...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
WISH-TV
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
WTHI
Local historic building has a new purpose in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building that helped define downtown Terre Haute will have a new purpose. It's a mission that could be a part of shaping the area's future. The Hulman & Company building opened at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue in 1892. In its early days,...
Local hospitals welcome their first Newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers
Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'
INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
readthereporter.com
Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
