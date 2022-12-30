Read full article on original website
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KWCH.com
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita hospital welcomes the first baby born in 2023. Wichita couple, Jessica and Nikko Scott, welcomed Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph’s first baby of the year with the arrival of their daughter, Laila Janelle, at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Although Laila wasn’t due...
wichitabyeb.com
Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space
There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
wichitabyeb.com
Long-time food truck, The BOMB BBQ, closes as new owners take it in a different direction
After six years, The BOMB BBQ has permanently closed. The food truck originally started in 2016 by Troy and Lia Evans. Troy was a retired armament and munitions specialist (AKA Bomb Builder). He served 25 years in the military with three deployments, which is why 10% of their sales went to Passageways.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
Grassfire burns down abandoned building in Ark City
On Saturday morning, Ark City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near E. Chestnut and Lord Ln.
Two shot on New Year’s Eve in north Wichita
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Wichita on Saturday night, according to law enforcement.
Man injured after overnight standoff in northwest Wichita
A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KAKE TV
A shooting in Wichita sends two to the hospital on New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a shooting near Meridian and Keywest. Wichita Dispatch has confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night around 11 p.m. that sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries. The identities of the two who were shot...
Firefighters battle Friday night blaze in west Wichita
The fire broke out before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of S. Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the home when they arrived.
Wichita police and city leaders plead to community amid gang-related uptick in crime
Police showed how social media has fueled the gang violence. December has had several gang-related shootings.
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
kmuw.org
It’s time to set those New Year’s reading resolutions — and our #ReadICT Challenge can help
We’ve turned the page to another new year. And that means it’s time for my annual pitch for the #ReadICT Challenge. When I launched this challenge seven years ago, I never dreamed it would take off the way that it has. But here we are in 2023 with a whole new list of reading categories, and a thriving community of #ReadICT participants who are ready to get going.
kfdi.com
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
kmuw.org
New Year's reading resolution: Here are the categories for our 2023 #ReadICT Challenge
Want to get more out of your reading life in 2023?. The #ReadICT Challenge can help. KMUW, The Wichita Eagle and the Wichita Public Library are teaming up for another year of the #ReadICT Challenge — a 12-month, 12-book challenge aimed at encouraging you to stretch your reading and explore new authors, genres and topics.
