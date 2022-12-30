Read full article on original website
Related
IMPD investigating several overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day. The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was called to the second shooting just after 1:15 a.m. […]
State Police investigating multiple interstate crashes New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway crashes claimed at least one life in Indiana in the early hours of 2023 as state police were called to investigate multiple incidents. Authorities confirmed one person was killed when a vehicle hit a bridge support on Interstate 70, near the Little Point exit in Morgan County, shortly before 6 a.m.
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
WISH-TV
Trooper working crash hit by drunk driver on I-465 SB
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirm that a trooper was working a crash when she was hit by a drunk driver on I-465 southbound on the city’s northwest side Sunday morning. The trooper is OK, police confirmed with News 8. Lanes are expected to be blocked for...
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
IFD battles 2-alarm warehouse fire on south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed 90 minutes to extinguish a south side warehouse fire Saturday morning. Heavy fire inside the warehouse at Indianapolis Industrial Center, at 3000 Shelby Street on the southeast corner of Troy Avenue, broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Callers reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the 50-foot-tall building.
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers
Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022
What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Comments / 0