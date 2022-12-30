Read full article on original website
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
LONDON — (AP) — Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at age 81. Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. A cause was not disclosed. “Vivienne continued to do...
Stereogum
Vivienne Westwood Dead At 81
The influential fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, a hugely important figure in the British punk explosion of the ’70s, has died. According to a statement from her company, Westwood died at home in London today, while surrounded by family. No cause of death has been reported. Westwood was 81. Vivienne...
buzzfeednews.com
Punk Rock Fashion Visionary Vivienne Westwood Has Died At Age 81
Vivienne Westwood, the iconic British designer who helped popularize punk fashion, died on Thursday. She was 81. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” according to a statement posted by her eponymous brand on its official Instagram page. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.”
BBC
Dame Vivienne Westwood in pictures: From punk to catwalk pioneer and activist
Dame Vivienne Westwood, who has died at the age of 81, was the provocative doyenne of British fashion who married the anti-establishment ethos of punk with the flamboyance of high fashion. She rose to fame in the 1970s after opening a shop in London with then-partner Malcolm McLaren, selling outlandish...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81, Architect Arata Isozaki Dies at 91, and More: Morning Links for December 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, the freewheeling fashion designer who pioneered punk and became one of her era’s leading cultural lights, has died at 81, the New York Times reports. (It also has a richly illustrated overview of her work, by Guy Trebay.) Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute at the Met, told the Associated Press that Westwood and her former partner, Malcolm McLaren, “gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical it broke from anything in the past.” The self-taught Westwood opened a London store with McLaren in the early 1970s that stocked venturesome fashions (fetish gear, for...
BBC
Vivienne Westwood: Designers on her influence and legacy
Dame Vivienne Westwood's death has sparked a flood of tributes from the fashion world, with fellow designers and supermodels remembering her as a British icon. Since then, names from within and beyond the industry have been remembering the 81-year-old who went from pioneering punk fashion in the mid-1970s to dressing some of the biggest stars.
Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81: How to Stream the Documentary About the Fashion Designer’s Life
Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer, has died. She was 81. Westwood died on Dec. 29 in Clapham, South London. No cause of death was immediately available. The sad news was confirmed by her namesake fashion house, who shared on social media that she died “peacefully and surrounded by her family.”
Vogue
“She Did It Her Way, All The Way”: The Fashion World Pays Tribute To Its “Queen Of Punk”, Vivienne Westwood
The British designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood was a pioneer who made an indelible impact on the fashion world. Not only did she consistently deliver groundbreaking silhouettes that upended the status quo, she also provided commentary on important subjects including the environment, politics and gender. Following news of the...
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has passed away at 81
Legendary fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. The sad news was shared in a statement from her reps, which said she had died ‘peacefully and surrounded by her family’. The statement read: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South...
Remembering Dame Vivienne Westwood: Industry Figures Share Memories of the Queen of British Fashion
LONDON — WWD’s legendary late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild described Vivienne Westwood as a “designer’s designer” and her peers certainly agree. Designers and fashion industry figures have been paying tribute to Westwood, who died Thursday at age 81, describing her not only as an iconoclast but as a great teacher and role model.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Fairchild considered Westwood one of the world’s six greatest designers, along with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro and Christian Lacroix. Westwood signed...
Vivienne Westwood’s OBE Dress Goes Viral 30 Years Later After Social Media Praises Her No-underwear Style Statement
Dame Vivienne Westwood died Thursday at age 81. The British fashion designer was best known for her contributions to the punk fashion phenomenon that swept the ‘70s. Westwood is also recognized for her contributions to environmentalism and was part of the sustainability conversation long before it went mainstream in fashion. Social media reacted with tributes to Westwood’s legacy as a designer and boundary-pushing public figure. Among them, images of Westwood‘s OBE ceremony on Dec. 15, 1992 — where she’s seen twirling in a dress that revealed she wore no underwear — went viral. More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images...
wmagazine.com
