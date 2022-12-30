To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, the freewheeling fashion designer who pioneered punk and became one of her era’s leading cultural lights, has died at 81, the New York Times reports. (It also has a richly illustrated overview of her work, by Guy Trebay.) Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute at the Met, told the Associated Press that Westwood and her former partner, Malcolm McLaren, “gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical it broke from anything in the past.” The self-taught Westwood opened a London store with McLaren in the early 1970s that stocked venturesome fashions (fetish gear, for...

2 DAYS AGO