WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw […]
Local hospitals welcome their first Newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
Journal Review
Doing The Right Thing
Caryn Heisel’s mission is simple. To give back to the community she grew up in — making it a better place for her kids and generations to come. Heisel, a North Montgomery graduate and lifelong Montgomery County resident, is currently a business development officer at Hoosier Heartland State Bank. A community driven banking position that she shines in. But, it’s all the effort that Heisel puts in outside of normal business hours that makes her standout.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency caesarean section.
Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate
INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new children’s book “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Journal Review
Ruggles helps spark New Market celebration; re-ignites spirit
In 2020 the New Market Town Council was meeting and discussing that in 2022 the town would be 150 years old. Someone mentioned the town needed to do something to celebrate. Councilman Bion Ruggles volunteered to take on the task even though there was no committee nor money to pull off such of an event.
Carmel transplant recipient, tissue donor to be honored during Monday's Rose Parade
CARMEL, Ind. — The stage is set for the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. One float in the lineup will honor McKenzie Leichtnam of Carmel. McKenzie was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. It's a condition where one side of the heart doesn't develop as it should.
Journal Review
Norman K. Manning
Norman K. Manning, 86, of Veedersburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home. Most knew him as “Bounce,” his grandkids called him Poppy. Bounce was born April 14, 1936, at home in Sterling, the oldest son of Curtis and Ruth Miles Manning. He attended Sterling Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Veedersburg High School.
9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'
INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
Journal Review
Robert E. Nunan
Robert E. Nunan peacefully stepped into heaven on Dec. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 8, 1935, to Austin and Lucille (Gobel) Nunan. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1952. He married Marilyn (Todd) Nunan on July 6, 1958. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter where he belonged to the Local 157; and retired in 1997.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Journal Review
Chargers conclude 2022 Holiday Duals
LINDEN -— Day two of the North Montgomery Holiday Duals featured a different style of wrestling than the dual meets that took place on Thursday. Friday all 16 teams were back competing in the individual brackets. When all was said and done the Chargers had four wrestlers place on the podium. Gage Galloway finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds while Dylan Braun took fourth at 285. Nolan Yarger also added a fourth place finish at 132 pounds and Israel Rose took home sixth at 182.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Number of people who died while experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis the highest in recent years
More people died experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis in 2022 than in recent years. An annual ceremony remembered 197 individuals. That number is greater than in 2021, when 167 people were honored, and 2020, when 87 were honored. Homelessness presents many factors that can lead to death – including violence, severe...
