Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead.
Inflation struggles, China's Covid: What to watch for in the economy in 2023
WASHINGTON — After a brutal year of rising prices and economic uncertainty, the country is ending 2022 with some signs of hope that inflation is cooling as the job market remains strong. But economists and CEOs warn the economy will remain on shaky ground in 2023, which could mean another turbulent year for consumers.
China home prices fall at faster pace in December - private survey
BEIJING, Jan 1(Reuters) - China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey on Sunday, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures.
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines across the country after Beijing's abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures.
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief
This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
CNBC
China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
US News and World Report
South Korea Dec Inflation Steady at 5.0%, as Expected
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer prices in December rose 5.0% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, matching market expectations and the pace seen in November. The consumer price index (CPI) was 0.2% higher than in November, when it showed a 0.1% monthly decline, according to Statistics...
CNBC
Dow headed back below 30,000, slim chance of soft landing for economy in 2023: CNBC CFO survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
CNBC
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target -Nikkei
(Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday.
Inflation declined to 5.5% in November, according to key gauge watched by Fed
Inflation fell once again to a 5.5% annual rate in November, as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve.
The Luxury Industry Is Heading Toward a Slowdown in 2023: Report
This year was a pretty good one for the luxury industry. And while next year is set to see growth in the sector, it will likely be at a slower pace. In 2022, sales of high-end goods grew 15 percent on a constant currency basis, according to analysts at Citi and Bain cited in the Financial Times. That was due in part to relaxations in Covid rules and people eagerly spending the savings they had accrued over the past couple years. But with various factors affecting the global economy—including the war in Ukraine and the threat of a recession in the...
