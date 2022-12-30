After three football seasons as the head football coach at Tyler Legacy High School, Joe Willis has announced his retirement. “What it really boils down to is timing,” Willis said. “I started looking at the idea of actual retirement last spring and had some serious consideration. With Malia (Willis’ daughter) in eighth grade at Caldwell and about to go in to high school, I decided to go at least one more year. Coming out of this year, some retirement things changed and got better. Financially, it was a decision I needed to make, not to mention the fact that both kids are going to be in high school. Coaching takes away from them, and they need me to be a dad to. This allows me to do that.”

TYLER, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO