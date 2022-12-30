Read full article on original website
Food truck specializing in birria opens
New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota in Tyler from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to visit back...
City of Tyler prepares as National Weather Service anticipates severe weather Monday
The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport predicts severe thunderstorms for Tyler and the surrounding area on Monday. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall are possible. The City of Tyler streets and stormwater crews will respond and intervene during a severe weather event where roads have...
Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said timing was right to retire
After three football seasons as the head football coach at Tyler Legacy High School, Joe Willis has announced his retirement. “What it really boils down to is timing,” Willis said. “I started looking at the idea of actual retirement last spring and had some serious consideration. With Malia (Willis’ daughter) in eighth grade at Caldwell and about to go in to high school, I decided to go at least one more year. Coming out of this year, some retirement things changed and got better. Financially, it was a decision I needed to make, not to mention the fact that both kids are going to be in high school. Coaching takes away from them, and they need me to be a dad to. This allows me to do that.”
Local artist creates new mural for Tyler community
Tylerites and guests traveling through the city now have a new mural to admire, thanks to a local artist. Tyler Parks and Rec recently announced a new mural by the Tyler Rose Garden. The mural was sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and painted by Dace Kidd, who has been a professional artist for more than 20 years.
Glass Recreation Center in Tyler offering membership sale in January
The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023. Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym. The Glass Rec is offering a special in January. Anyone who signs up for an...
Boys Basketball:
TROUP — Troup held Hughes Springs to single digits in each quarter, scoring a 39-25 boys basketball non-district win on Tuesday afternoon. Troup (12-9) was led by the double digit scoring of Jarett Castillo and Carson Davenport, who scored 10 points apiece. Others scoring for the Tigers were Trae Davis (9), Ty Lovelady (5), Colby Turner (2), Bryce Wallum (2) and Chris Calley (1).
Tyler Legacy head football coach announces retirement
Tyler Legacy High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Joe Willis announced he is retiring at the end of this contract year. “After thirty years in public education and fourteen as a head football coach, I am making plans to retire at the end of the year," Willis said. “I want to thank Tyler Legacy High School and the many wonderful players, teachers, and administrators I have been able to serve during that time."
Arrest made in Tyler shooting; one injured
Tyler Police have made an arrest after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Rhones Quarter Road. Police were originally called to the scene after receiving a report of an aggravated assault. One person is said to have suffered minor injuries in the shooting. This breaking news report will be updated as...
SPCA of East Texas hosts New Year’s Eve Ball Drop fundraiser
On the last afternoon of 2022, SPCA of East Texas held a fundraiser that helped benefit the nonprofit organization. The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was hosted at the SPCA’s very own Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, an 8-acre community park open daily from dawn to dusk allowing pet owners the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with their pets.
GALLERIES OF THE YEAR: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation
Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-viewed photo galleries of the year. The second-most viewed gallery was this collection from graduation night at Tyler High. More than 400 Tyler High School graduates closed the chapter of their high school careers on...
Women share stories of hardships that led to new perspectives at Tyler conference
Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
