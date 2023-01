The Texas Longhorns had a frustrating night on Thursday night, falling to the Washington Huskies 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. However, instead of Steve Sarkisian getting headlines for getting the Longhorns back to the postseason for the first time in his tenure, he is instead under fire, with a viral pre-game video showing the Texas coach berating an Alamo Bowl staff member.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO