Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter -- and highlight the risks involved
The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong -- raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say.
Ukraine Situation Report: More Iranian Kamikaze Drones Headed To Russia Says Kyiv
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty ImagesUkraine officials claim Russia has used about 660 Iranian Shahed drones and will soon get several hundred more from Tehran.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Retired general responds to Ukraine strike on hundreds of Russian troops
Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) discusses an apparent Ukrainian strike in a Russian-occupied area in eastern Ukraine that appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops near an ammunition supply point.
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
'I thought I would die on that boat': Mother recalls the horror of month adrift at sea
What was supposed to be a 7-day journey to Indonesia turned into a month-long ordeal at sea for around 200 Rohingya refugees, forced to live on only rainwater and just three days' worth of food.
Expert calls Russia's dirty bomb claims targeting Ukraine 'planned in great detail'
Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb", an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Inflation fears fade as geopolitical risks rise
Inflation fears roiled the markets in 2022. Now, investors may have scarier things to worry about in 2023, according to a report from global research and consulting firm Eurasia Group. Most notable? Concerns about the increasingly chaotic geopolitical landscape.
Russian blame game breaks out after Moscow says its own troops' cell phone use caused Makiivka strike
A rare public blame game has broken out between the Russian government and some pro-Kremlin leaders and military experts, after Moscow appeared to blame its own soldiers' use of cell phones for a Ukrainian strike that killed at least 89 troops on New Year's Day.
Iranian authorities release prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail
One of Iran's best-known actresses, who was arrested after she criticized the execution of a man involved in nationwide protests, was released on bail on Wednesday, state-aligned ISNA said.
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle announced the agreement Wednesday with Daniel Ramirez Medina, 29. It did not grant him any money — he was seeking $450,000 for false arrest and false imprisonment — but it allows him a chance to obtain lawful status in the...
See aftermath of apparent strike on Russian army barracks
An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops housed next to an ammunition cache, according to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. CNN cannot independently confirm the number of Russian deaths or the weapons used in the strike. The Ukrainian military later said the number of Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka, in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, is "being clarified." CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia 'pessimistic' on path forward in Ukraine
John Sullivan, who served as America's man in Moscow under Presidents Trump and Biden, says Putin has no interest in a diplomatic off-ramp out of Ukraine.
Pakistan to shut markets and restaurants early to save power amid economic crisis
Pakistan's economic woes show no signs of letting up in 2023.
Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal.
Europe's recession may not be as bad as feared
European stocks are pushing higher for the third straight day as investors cheer signs that inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and natural gas prices are all easing
