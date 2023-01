Washington came up with a 10-0 run at the midpoint of the 2nd half to take the lead on USC. They immediately went almost 9 minutes of game clock before making another field goal. During that time USC answered with an 11-0 run of their own and ended up cruising to an 80-67 win over the Huskies. The Dawgs fall to 9-5 (1-2) despite the return of Noah Williams from injury and 40 combined points from Keion and Keyon.

