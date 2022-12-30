Read full article on original website
SFGate
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
First Period_1, Seattle, Larsson 4 (Sprong, Donato), 9:53. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 9 (Cizikas, Bailey), 17:30. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tolvanen 3 (Dunn, McCann), 3:58 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 5 (Gourde, Oleksiak), 13:04. Third Period_5, Seattle, Tanev 7 (Gourde, Dunn), 19:25. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-6-7_19. Seattle 12-15-8_35. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders...
NBC Sports
Karlsson gets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks 5-2
CHICAGO — Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and the San Jose Sharks beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night. Jonah Gadjovich, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Barabanov scored in the second period for San Jose, which had dropped three in a row and six of seven overall. Timo Meier and Evgeny Svechnikov added third-period goals.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 2, Flyers 4 – Back to their old ways
The LA Kings returned to their old ways with questionable goaltending and woeful special teams to lose to the Flyers 4-2. LAK: Adrian Kempe PPG (14), Assists: Drew Doughty (19), Kevin Fiala (27) PHI: Scott Laughton PPG (8), Assists: Cam York (5), Owen Tippett (8) LAK: Phillip Danault (12), Assists:...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins, Metro Patrick Kane Speculation, Pens Injuries Mount
Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.
SFGate
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT
Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.
FOX Sports
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury...
