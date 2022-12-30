Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO