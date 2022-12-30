Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the...
406mtsports.com
Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's basketball
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss. A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College men, women tune up for league with wins
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams ended the nonconference portions of their schedules with victories at home over Dickinson State University on Friday night. The Battlin' Bear men got 15 points from Jesse Owens and 14 from Kael Robinson and used a strong second half in rallying past...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western WBB score win over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
BILLINGS – The Montana Western Bulldogs Women's basketball team rode a huge scoring effort tonight as they defeated the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary AB) Trojans 93-66. "I liked our execution on the offensive and we needed all of it because we did a poor job of vibrating shots for the majority of the game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
KULR8
Weasels wiggle past the Hogs in Billings Central's infamous scrimmage
BILLINGS- The Hogs vs. Weasels game is a special tradition for Billings Central and head coach Jim Stergar. The scrimmage goes back to Stergar's days at Ronan and Billings Senior, and it gives the guys some fun competition during the break between Christmas and New Year's. The matchup features the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
CNA course filling Montana's healthcare worker gap on tribal land
Entering the healthcare field is often overwhelming, with high upfront costs to get started, and in Montana, there’s also the reality of having to travel to get to class.
agupdate.com
Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures
HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
Earth Science teacher at Billings Senior High recognized by One Class at a Time
Ms. Nemecek is not only a dedicated friend and family member to those she loves, she shows up daily for her students.
Yellowstone County sheriff recounts top helicopter missions
It's like a scene from an action movie, repeated dozens of times during the past 18 months, since the county secured the 1971 military surplus chopper from California.
KULR8
Well Pared closing Dec. 31
BILLINGS, Mont. - Health food restaurant Well Pared announced it will close December 31 after nine years in Billings. On the Well Pared Facebook page, Owner Nicole Griffith said:. It is now, with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we have determined the business is not sustainable...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A Sheridan area husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
montanarightnow.com
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
Mall patrons and employees shaken up following stabbing on Friday
A fight inside Rimrock Mall on Friday led to the stabbing of a juvenile and mall patrons and employees feeling scared.
Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?
The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
Billings veterinarian speaks about Yellowstone County lice outbreak
Lice live on their hosts, so unlike fleas and ticks, they’re not likely to jump ship unless it’s on to a new four-legged target.
KULR8
Billings juvenile taken to hospital after stabbing Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an altercation on S24th St W. in Billings. Billings police responded to the 300 block of S24th St W. around 6:19 pm Friday. Two juvenile males were reportedly involved in an altercation when one stabbed the...
yourbigsky.com
Troubleshooting violence in Billings on 2023
It’s important to remain optimistic and vigilant about violent community crime in Yellowstone County, especially teen violence, now that 2023 is here. Billings has been shocked by repeated teen, or juvenile, related violent shootings, stabbings and armed robberies in 2022. While the number of violent crimes is not out...
