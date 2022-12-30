Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?
What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron recalls seeing teammate collapse: 'White as ghosts'
The Detroit Red Wings know what it is like to see a teammate collapse and learn it is because of his heart. Watching the scary situation unfold regarding NFL player Damar Hamlin on Monday "was disturbing," said Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, a native upstate New Yorker and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan....
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume
Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
ECHL suspends Fort Wayne’s Allan two games
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Scott Allan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #389, Indy at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31. Allan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction […]
NHL
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 39: Dallas Stars (23-9-6, 52 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6,...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: California Sweep
The Philadelphia Flyers ended a three-game road trip through the Golden State with a 4-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Monday. The Flyers won all three games on the post-Christmas trip; their first three-game winning streak since the first three games of the 2022-23 regular season. It also marked the seventh straight game in which Philadelphia has scored at least three goals.
NHL
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 at Toronto
The St. Louis Blues will begin the new year without Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as both were placed on injured reserve Monday for the immediate future. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, while Tarasenko sustained a hand injury in the same game and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
NHL
Letang misses Winter Classic for Penguins after death of father
BOSTON -- Kris Letang did not play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday after the death of his father. "Kris, as you know, is dealing with a lower-body injury. He will not play today," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said before the 2-1 loss. "I know some of you are aware that while we were here in Boston, Kris' dad passed away, so he has returned to Montreal to be with his family. And we just want to express our sincere and deepest sympathy for him and his family during this difficult time."
NHL
Penguins Recall Goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Kris Letang's status has been designated as non-roster while he is away from the team. Tokarski, 33, has suited up for 18 games with WBS this season, going...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 3
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at Bridgestone Arena ahead of their game against the Predators on Tuesday. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the session:. Tuesday, January 3. Optional morning skate. A D G. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 52 - Justin Barron...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.
Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
