BOSTON -- Kris Letang did not play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday after the death of his father. "Kris, as you know, is dealing with a lower-body injury. He will not play today," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said before the 2-1 loss. "I know some of you are aware that while we were here in Boston, Kris' dad passed away, so he has returned to Montreal to be with his family. And we just want to express our sincere and deepest sympathy for him and his family during this difficult time."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO