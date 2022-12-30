Read full article on original website
Related
Apple and Amazon Lost a ‘Staggering' $800 Billion in Market Cap in 2022. Here's What That Looks Like
Apple and Amazon were the biggest losers of market value in 2022. The stocks' losses dwarf other well-known tech names. Sometimes a little perspective is needed to really drive home the magnitude of a specific statistic. That's the case with the gigantic losses tallied by Apple and Amazon last year.
Where to Keep Your Cash Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates: It's ‘a Little Tricky,' Says Expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Look Ahead to Labor Data
Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the hawkishness of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes released in the afternoon toward labor data coming later this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36 points, trading down around 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures...
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
Japanese Families Reportedly Set to Receive 1 Million Yen Per Child for Moving Out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
SpaceX Raising $750 Million at a $137 Billion Valuation, Investors Include Andreessen-Horowitz
SpaceX is raising $750 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $137 billion, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is said to be a lead investor in the new funding round. Early SpaceX investors included Founders Fund, Sequoia, Gigafund...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant XBB.1.5, Symptoms to Expect
A new COVID variant is quickly climbing in numbers across the U.S., but how concerning is it and what do we know?. Chicago's top doctor broke down some of the big things to expect with the new variant and what it means for the pandemic. Here's what else you need...
Comments / 0