4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers upset 10th-ranked UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers grabbed two clutch offensive rebounds and Talia von Oelhoffen made six straight free throws in the final minute as Oregon State held off a late rally by No. 10 UCLA for a 77-72 victory Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers led the entire game until the Bruins...
Rewinding Oregon’s 77-68 win over Oregon State men’s basketball
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks won 77-68. The Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) were favored by 14 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Day 5 highlights, top stars, statistical leaders
The 26th Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament concluded Friday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Here’s a game-by-game recap of what went down, plus Day 5 statistical leaders. Photo by Naji Saker — FinalWest Linn 62, Duncanville 50Jackson Shelstad poured in 30 ...
West Linn knocks off national No. 1 Duncanville with ‘gutsy performance’ to win Les Schwab Invitational
Another sellout crowd. Another national powerhouse opponent. And for the second consecutive night, the West Linn Lions refused to back down and shocked the high school basketball world. Behind 30 points from tournament MVP Jackson Shelstad, West Linn took down previously unbeaten Duncanville of Texas, the No. 1-ranked team in...
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo announces return in 2023
Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo took to social media on Saturday to announce his plans to return to the Beavers for the 2023 season. The graphic shows Oladapo in his Oregon State uniform with the title "Unfinished Business, I'm back!" Oladapo arrived at Oregon State as a walk-on during...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to USC 69-58 at Gill Coliseum
USC (11-2, 1-1) held a 35-30 lead at halftime and took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the third quarter to build a 46-32 lead. Oregon State (8-5, 0-2) clawed back behind three consecutive old-fashioned 3-point plays by Beers. A layup by Jelena Mitrovic cut the OSU deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Beavers would get.
Grading Oregon's come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win over UNC
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the one Mainwaring was suspected to...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Jan. 1)
Guided First Day Hikes, Oregon State Parks. Rangers and volunteers will lead New Year's Day hikes at 20 Oregon State Parks. Bundle up with family and friends and join hikes to learn about park history, geology, wildlife and plants at parks around the state. Hikes are free, and the $5 day-use parking fee will be waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open. Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page, https://bit.ly/3YKBHIR, to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times and meetup locations. The nearest hikes to Benton and Linn counties are set for Silver Falls State Park in Sublimity. Additional hike information including terrain and hike distance is available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration. Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife. Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
The Lake Oswego Review
Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn
Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
