ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Christmas Eve With 3 Kids After Settling Ant Anstead Custody Dispute

Feeling merry and bright! Christina Hall (née Haack) gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with son Hudson after settling her messy custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop alum, 39, shared a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story photo of Hudson, 3, posing with older siblings Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, on Christmas Eve. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'

"Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori Roloff captioned a family photo in front of the Christmas tree with husband Zach and their three children The Roloffs are celebrating their first Christmas as a family of five! Over the holiday weekend, Tori Roloff shared some adorable photos from her family's Christmas celebration, featuring husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids: sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, as well as daughter Lilah Ray, 3. "Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori captioned photos of the family in their matching red pajamas, as...
Parents Magazine

Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents

And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year.
Simplemost

Christmas Mimosas Are A Festive Holiday Cocktail

After all the presents are opened and the house is full of torn-up wrapping paper, the next step to a perfect Christmas morning is breakfast and a festive mimosa!. From Southern Living, this White Christmas Mimosa is made with orange liqueur, white cranberry juice and champagne or dry sparkling wine. You’ll also need clear sanding sugar for the rim of the glass, plus fresh cranberries and rosemary for garnish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy