Read full article on original website
Related
New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic
New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic with 32-30 victory over Breaux Bridge. Friday, December 30th scores and highlights.
Frenship, Trinity Christian boys basketball fall to top-tier teams in Caprock Classic
A marquee doubleheader at Monterey High School went against the local teams on Friday afternoon. Frenship and Trinity Christian, both victors in their opening games of the 63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament, were pitted against perhaps the best two boys teams in the entire field for their quarterfinal games.
Midlothian Football Coach Clif White Remembered As Greatest Champion This Football Season
The 2022 high school football season in the area saw several champions crowned in Duncanville, DeSoto and South Oak Cliff, each making their own bit of history. Other programs had memorable seasons in their own right, including the Midlothian Panthers winning a dozen games for only the second time ever and for the first time in nearly four decades.
KNOE TV8
Top plays of the 2022 high school football season
Warhawks and Lady Techsters end 2022 with tough losses. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Sidney Smith Invitational wraps up at West Monroe. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST. Wossman falls to Bonnabel, while Ruston dominates Calvary Baptist.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe boys soccer edges Neville
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Wossman falls to Bonnabel, while Ruston dominates Calvary Baptist. Brown passes away at age 63.
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Comments / 0