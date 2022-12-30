ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNOE TV8

Top plays of the 2022 high school football season

Warhawks and Lady Techsters end 2022 with tough losses. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Sidney Smith Invitational wraps up at West Monroe. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST. Wossman falls to Bonnabel, while Ruston dominates Calvary Baptist.
WEST MONROE, LA

