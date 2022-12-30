ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Give What You Can And Enjoy

“So all may eat” is a simple phrase at the heart of SAME Café, a new eatery, housed in the Main Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library downtown. The Café allows guests to eat for free, or with a voluntary donation, empowering the downtown community to not only eat and enjoy what SAME creates, but also to be a part of the sharing process.
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Operation Santa's Sleigh is back after winter storm forces reschedule

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders across Ohio on Wednesday hosted the annual Operation Santa's Sleigh, joining together to help Santa deliver gifts to children's hospitals across the state. Although Winter Storm Elliott delayed the event until after Christmas, first responders said the change did not damper any holiday spirits....
Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
Marketplace Changes January 2023

Early this year, the outdoor outfitter Ridge and River Gear will open a brick and mortar store at 621 Adams St., Toledo, across from Fowl & Fodder. The company has been in business for four years — strictly online — and the physical location downtown is expected to comprise about one-sixth of its annual revenue. In addition to sports apparel, the retail store will stock e-bikes, kayaks and snow and ski equipment. The owners are enthusiastic about building relationships with local organizations to offer adventure opportunities, like classes or other sports offerings. Check the website and Facebook page for further updates on events and opening dates. facebook.com/RidgeandRiverGear.
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
Wildin’ Out

Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM

Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
