Early this year, the outdoor outfitter Ridge and River Gear will open a brick and mortar store at 621 Adams St., Toledo, across from Fowl & Fodder. The company has been in business for four years — strictly online — and the physical location downtown is expected to comprise about one-sixth of its annual revenue. In addition to sports apparel, the retail store will stock e-bikes, kayaks and snow and ski equipment. The owners are enthusiastic about building relationships with local organizations to offer adventure opportunities, like classes or other sports offerings. Check the website and Facebook page for further updates on events and opening dates. facebook.com/RidgeandRiverGear.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO