FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Christmas enthusiast spends hundreds of dollars a month lighting Toledo home for holidays
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Holiday light displays can draw people from miles away. The thousands of colored lights can vary in design and luminosity, and some can even be set to music. But for Waterville resident Todd Kerschner and his family, setting up these displays is no easy feat. One...
toledocitypaper.com
Give What You Can And Enjoy
“So all may eat” is a simple phrase at the heart of SAME Café, a new eatery, housed in the Main Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library downtown. The Café allows guests to eat for free, or with a voluntary donation, empowering the downtown community to not only eat and enjoy what SAME creates, but also to be a part of the sharing process.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Operation Santa's Sleigh is back after winter storm forces reschedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders across Ohio on Wednesday hosted the annual Operation Santa's Sleigh, joining together to help Santa deliver gifts to children's hospitals across the state. Although Winter Storm Elliott delayed the event until after Christmas, first responders said the change did not damper any holiday spirits....
Holiday shopping not stopping even though Christmas is over
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Santa may have parked his sleigh back at the North Pole until next year, and most of the gifts under the tree may be unwrapped, but just because most of the holiday season has wrapped up doesn't mean the spending is. WTOL 11 spoke to business...
13abc.com
Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes January 2023
Early this year, the outdoor outfitter Ridge and River Gear will open a brick and mortar store at 621 Adams St., Toledo, across from Fowl & Fodder. The company has been in business for four years — strictly online — and the physical location downtown is expected to comprise about one-sixth of its annual revenue. In addition to sports apparel, the retail store will stock e-bikes, kayaks and snow and ski equipment. The owners are enthusiastic about building relationships with local organizations to offer adventure opportunities, like classes or other sports offerings. Check the website and Facebook page for further updates on events and opening dates. facebook.com/RidgeandRiverGear.
City officials issue boil advisory affecting nearly 800 customers in south and west Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a water boil advisory affecting nearly 800 customers in south and west Toledo Friday. Officials said in a press release that the advisory was issued as a precaution to protect public health during a repair or disruption to water service, during which water could become contaminated.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
Technicians at Metroparks Toledo keep scenic destinations ready year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio — Temperatures fell below freezing over the Christmas weekend and although many Toledo employees have the holiday off Jimmy Ray, a technician at Metroparks Toledo, is working hard so that everyone can enjoy the parks' scenery. Ray said his daily duties consist of cleaning trash from trails...
13abc.com
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
toledocitypaper.com
Wildin’ Out
Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
bgindependentmedia.org
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM
Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
'The Flying Joe' coffee shop opens second northwest Ohio location Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local coffee shop "The Flying Joe" opened a second location in downtown Toledo on Monday. The new location, which can be found at 215 N. Summit Street, shares a building with Balance Pan-Asian Grille, another northwest Ohio favorite with locations in Perrysburg, downtown Toledo and Sylvania.
