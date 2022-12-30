Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Tabor visitor reports finding suspected rat poison mixed with dog treats
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland veterinary clinic is warning Portlanders about a recent discovery of what a visitor worried could be poison mixed with dog treats at Mt. Tabor Park. Mt. Tabor Veterinary Care posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday saying that one of their clients...
TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. — Planning to ring in the new year at a friend's house or a bar? There's an option to get you from your celebration back to your home safely — for free. TriMet will once again offer free bus, MAX train and Portland Streetcar service to people on New Year's Eve to help them get home safely.
Oregon farm recycles Christmas trees through 'biochar'
Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island takes in the trees and burns them into a soil-enriching char that goes back into the other plants on the farm. Also, there's the animals.
Go with the flow in the Tillamook State Forest
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — You are apt to find me off the beaten path where the asphalt turns to gravel. Winter is no exception as I lace up my hiking boots, grab a camera and join a photography pro who makes "going with the flow" a focus on nature. If...
Victim shot multiple times in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot multiple times in East Portland on Sunday night, according to Portland Police. Officers responded to the scene at gas station and convenience store on East Burnside Street near Northeast 122nd Avenue around 8:25 p.m. A spokesperson says the victim was taken to...
Investigators suspect arson in fire at Bank of America on Hawthorne
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue responded overnight to a commercial fire in Southeast Portland, successfully containing it from spreading beyond the building. The agency said that crews responded just before 3:15 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire near SE 37th Avenue and SE Hawthorne...
Driver of stolen car dies in crash early New Year’s Day in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The new year is off to a deadly start in the Rose City with Portland police responding to the first fatal crash of the year early Sunday morning. It happened in a small, dead-end neighborhood off Southeast Division Street around 2:30 a.m. "People love to just...
Detectives link two teens to 'specific threat' targeting West Salem High School
SALEM, Ore. — A threat made on social media against West Salem High School over the holiday break led detectives to refer two teenagers for possible criminal charges this week, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said detectives and FBI officials learned of the threat...
92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
Portland Police Bureau reports record 96 homicides in 2022
After a record-setting 2021, Portland again saw the deadliest year in its modern history. The spike began in 2019 and has been rising since.
Driver of stolen car dies after crashing into multiple vehicles in SE Portland
Portland police responded to the first fatal crash of the year early Sunday morning on New Year’s Day. Officials are concerned this year could be as deadly as the pa.
