Portland, OR

KGW

TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. — Planning to ring in the new year at a friend's house or a bar? There's an option to get you from your celebration back to your home safely — for free. TriMet will once again offer free bus, MAX train and Portland Streetcar service to people on New Year's Eve to help them get home safely.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Go with the flow in the Tillamook State Forest

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — You are apt to find me off the beaten path where the asphalt turns to gravel. Winter is no exception as I lace up my hiking boots, grab a camera and join a photography pro who makes "going with the flow" a focus on nature. If...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KGW

Victim shot multiple times in East Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot multiple times in East Portland on Sunday night, according to Portland Police. Officers responded to the scene at gas station and convenience store on East Burnside Street near Northeast 122nd Avenue around 8:25 p.m. A spokesperson says the victim was taken to...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Investigators suspect arson in fire at Bank of America on Hawthorne

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue responded overnight to a commercial fire in Southeast Portland, successfully containing it from spreading beyond the building. The agency said that crews responded just before 3:15 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire near SE 37th Avenue and SE Hawthorne...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
BEAVERTON, OR

