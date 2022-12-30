ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

COVID-19 hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period

During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'

The Supreme Court this week blocked the White House from lifting Title 42 — the public health order put in place by the Trump administration in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health grounds. Title 42 lets Customs and Border Protection turn migrants away at the border to try to stop the spread of the virus.
ARIZONA STATE
Transitioning away from coal leaves Navajo communities struggling

People who promote an energy transition in this country promise two things - an end to coal-powered electricity and new economic development for people who make their living from coal. One thing is happening; the other less so. And the people affected include parts of the Navajo Nation. Here's Alice Fordham from our member station KUNM in New Mexico.
FARMINGTON, NM
A suspect in the deaths of 4 University of Idaho students is arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office.
HARRISBURG, PA
