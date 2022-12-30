ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNELLVILLE — The Brookwood girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the season. The Broncos have reeled off 12 wins in their first 13 games. That includes a thrilling 56-54 victory over previously unbeaten Mount Paran Christian in Friday’s Deep South Classic Championship on their home court.
