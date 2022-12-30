Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Evan Dunston caps huge Brookwood comeback over North Gwinnett
SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston’s game-winning 3-pointer capped a furious rally by Brookwood’s boys basketball team Friday in a 62-59 win over North Gwinnett for fifth place in the Deep South Classic. R.J. Williams (15 points), Christian Reid (13 points), Alex Young (10 points) and Dunston (nine points)...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood girls basketball repeats as Deep South Classic champion
SNELLVILLE — The Brookwood girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the season. The Broncos have reeled off 12 wins in their first 13 games. That includes a thrilling 56-54 victory over previously unbeaten Mount Paran Christian in Friday’s Deep South Classic Championship on their home court.
