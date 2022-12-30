Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Anonymous Twitter User Leaks 3Commas API Database
An anonymous Twitter user has obtained around 100,000 API keys belonging to users of the crypto trading service 3Commas. The leaker published more than 10,000 of the keys on Wednesday and says the rest “will be published full [sic] randomly in the upcoming days.”. 3Commas CEO Yuriy Sorokin confirmed...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
New York Post
Bankman-Fried’s parents scrutinized over court antics as FTX confirms they ‘received payments’
The actions of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s law professor parents are under heavy scrutiny this week following the former billionaire’s arrest on an array of federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors at Stanford University, raised eyebrows on Tuesday with their behavior at their son’s...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
The Twitter Files Reveal That Intentions Don't Matter When It Comes to Suppressing Speech | Opinion
Weaponizing the government against the American people is one of the things our founders feared and knew only too well from first-hand experience.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
cryptopotato.com
US Authorities to Probe Suspicious Alameda, SBF Wallet Transfers: Report
SBF, however, denied having access to any of the said wallets. Although the disgraced founder of both FTX and Alameda Research is currently on bail under strict rules, there were multiple suspicious transfers of crypto assets from wallets linked to him or his former empire. Despite refuting any connections, Bloomberg...
California Crime Bill Takes Aim at Rampant Shoplifting
Newly proposed legislation aims to tamp down surging retail crime in California. State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi this month introduced Assembly Bill 23, an amendment to Proposition 47, the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, that would lower the dollar threshold for incidences of theft and shoplifting punishable as felonies. Under Prop. 47, which was passed in 2014, the theft of money, labor or property valued at less than $950 is classified as a misdemeanor. If the value of the property exceeds that amount, it is labeled grand theft, which is punishable as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Muratsuchi’s bill would reduce the...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Customers Block Attempts to Move Lawsuit to Arbitration
Coinbase has made significant efforts to keep several different cases limited to arbitration and out of federal courts in recent months. A group of customers who filed a lawsuit against Coinbase is now withholding their account information, shutting down efforts to move the case to arbitration. The class action lawsuit...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Involved in $110,000,000 Exploit Arrested for Alleged Commodities Fraud and Manipulation
The crypto trader behind the $110 million exploit of the Solana (SOL)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets is now under the custody of US authorities. A court document submitted by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker of the Southern District of New York says that...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Share Account Info in Lawsuit
The plaintiffs are seeking at least $5 million in damages. Coinbase customers, who had previously sued the crypto exchange over unauthorized crypto transfers, have continued to hold back their account information in a bid to block efforts to move their case to arbitration. A renewed emergency motion filed in federal...
Ian Freeman Convicted on All Counts In $10 Million Bitcoin Fraud Scam
Ian Freeman has been convicted on all counts in a case stemming from a $10 million bitcoin scam. Following a ten-day trial, Freeman was found guilty of money laundering, conspiracy to launder money, operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business, and tax evasion (four counts).
u.today
Coinbase Customers Continue to Withhold Info, Impeding Lawsuit
Customers of Coinbase are not releasing their account information, halting progress made to move their lawsuit to arbitration, according to a new emergency motion filed in a federal court. A recent motion was filed in federal court that stated the plaintiffs would turn over the requested information in return for...
