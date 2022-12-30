ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Anonymous Twitter User Leaks 3Commas API Database

An anonymous Twitter user has obtained around 100,000 API keys belonging to users of the crypto trading service 3Commas. The leaker published more than 10,000 of the keys on Wednesday and says the rest “will be published full [sic] randomly in the upcoming days.”. 3Commas CEO Yuriy Sorokin confirmed...
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptopotato.com

US Authorities to Probe Suspicious Alameda, SBF Wallet Transfers: Report

SBF, however, denied having access to any of the said wallets. Although the disgraced founder of both FTX and Alameda Research is currently on bail under strict rules, there were multiple suspicious transfers of crypto assets from wallets linked to him or his former empire. Despite refuting any connections, Bloomberg...
Sourcing Journal

California Crime Bill Takes Aim at Rampant Shoplifting

Newly proposed legislation aims to tamp down surging retail crime in California. State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi this month introduced Assembly Bill 23, an amendment to Proposition 47, the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, that would lower the dollar threshold for incidences of theft and shoplifting punishable as felonies. Under Prop. 47, which was passed in 2014, the theft of money, labor or property valued at less than $950 is classified as a misdemeanor. If the value of the property exceeds that amount, it is labeled grand theft, which is punishable as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Muratsuchi’s bill would reduce the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

Coinbase Customers Block Attempts to Move Lawsuit to Arbitration

Coinbase has made significant efforts to keep several different cases limited to arbitration and out of federal courts in recent months. A group of customers who filed a lawsuit against Coinbase is now withholding their account information, shutting down efforts to move the case to arbitration. The class action lawsuit...
cryptopotato.com

GEORGIA STATE
TaxBuzz

Ian Freeman Convicted on All Counts In $10 Million Bitcoin Fraud Scam

Ian Freeman has been convicted on all counts in a case stemming from a $10 million bitcoin scam. Following a ten-day trial, Freeman was found guilty of money laundering, conspiracy to launder money, operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business, and tax evasion (four counts).
u.today

