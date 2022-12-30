Henderson Fire Engineer’s death reminder of chronic workplace stress first responders face

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department honored the life of Clete Najeeb Dadian on Thursday during an in-line-of-duty death memorial ceremony.

Henderson Fire Department procession on Dec. 29, 2022 (Credit: HFD)

Clete Najeeb Dadian Henderson Fire Department Engineer honored on Dec. 29, 2022. (Credit: HFD)

Dadian, 59, had worked as an engineer for the department since 2008 and first began his career as a firefighter in 2000.

It was announced by the department that Dadian died by suicide on Dec. 12.

On Thursday, a motorcade of Henderson Fire and Police personnel escorted Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Training Center to Central Church in Henderson.

A celebration of life service was open to the community following the procession.

His death is a reminder of the chronic workplace stress that first responders face from repeated exposure to traumatic events, making them more vulnerable to suicidal thoughts.

In the United States, more first responders die by suicide than in the line of duty each year and they are five times more likely than civilians to suffer symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder the department stated in a release earlier this week.

“Clete excelled at every aspect of being a firefighter and gave his whole heart to the job,” Shawn White Henderson Fire Chief said. “He was a warm and generous person who lit up every room he entered. Our hearts go out to the Dadian family and we urge anyone who is contemplating taking their own life to reach out to family, friends, and community resources for help.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress at 988 or 988lifeline.org

