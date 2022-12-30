ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Butler 80, Georgetown 51

BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
WVNews

Detroit 116, Minnesota 104

DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Cleveland 103, Chicago 102

CLEVELAND (103) Love 7-15 1-1 20, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-9 0-2 6, LeVert 10-19 0-2 23, Mitchell 5-16 5-6 15, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Osman 4-7 1-2 12, Okoro 3-5 5-6 11, Lopez 4-5 0-0 9, Neto 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 103.
WVNews

Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96

PHILADELPHIA (115) Harris 10-17 2-2 23, Thybulle 3-3 0-0 9, Embiid 6-17 4-6 16, Melton 7-13 0-0 17, Milton 7-14 2-2 18, Niang 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 4-9 1-1 9, Korkmaz 3-7 0-2 7, House Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 12-17 115.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Tulane 96, Memphis 89

MEMPHIS (11-4) C.Lawson 1-4 2-2 4, D.Williams 8-16 3-5 19, Davis 7-18 14-17 31, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 7, Lomax 3-7 0-0 8, McCadden 4-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-2 6, Franklin 2-5 0-2 6, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-30 89.
WVNews

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
WVNews

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Miami 126, Utah 123

MIAMI (126) Highsmith 3-4 0-0 6, Strus 5-9 0-0 13, Adebayo 11-17 10-13 32, Herro 10-20 6-7 29, Lowry 2-6 0-0 5, Cain 1-1 0-1 2, D.Robinson 3-8 2-2 9, O.Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-15 5-7 23, Vincent 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 45-89 23-30 126.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Dallas 126, San Antonio 125

DALLAS (126) Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 6-11 0-0 14, Wood 10-15 1-2 25, Dinwiddie 5-12 1-2 11, Doncic 18-29 9-15 51, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 9, Wright IV 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 50-86 12-21 126.
WVNews

SMU 92, Tulsa 67

TULSA (4-9) Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
TULSA, OK
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 108, Houston 88

NEW YORK (108) Grimes 8-15 0-0 19, Randle 9-20 12-16 35, Robinson 2-4 2-4 6, McBride 1-10 2-2 5, Quickley 9-25 5-6 27, Hartenstein 0-1 0-2 0, Fournier 2-8 2-2 8, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-90 23-32 108.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Denver 123, Boston 111

BOSTON (111) J.Brown 12-20 2-2 30, Tatum 7-16 11-14 25, Horford 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 5-9 1-2 13, Smart 2-12 0-0 4, Hauser 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 5-5 9, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brogdon 1-6 2-2 4, Pritchard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 40-87 22-27 111.
WVNews

Memphis 116, New Orleans 101

NEW ORLEANS (101) Murphy III 5-7 3-3 15, Williamson 6-16 8-10 20, Valanciunas 2-5 1-2 6, H.Jones 2-12 0-1 4, McCollum 4-16 1-1 10, Marshall 2-10 6-6 12, Hayes 5-6 2-3 13, Hernangomez 3-9 5-6 11, Alvarado 2-6 3-4 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-91 29-36 101.
WVNews

George's 20 lead BYU past Portland 71-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George's 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.
PROVO, UT

