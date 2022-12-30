Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Butler 80, Georgetown 51
BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
WVNews
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116.
WVNews
Cleveland 103, Chicago 102
CLEVELAND (103) Love 7-15 1-1 20, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-9 0-2 6, LeVert 10-19 0-2 23, Mitchell 5-16 5-6 15, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Osman 4-7 1-2 12, Okoro 3-5 5-6 11, Lopez 4-5 0-0 9, Neto 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 103.
WVNews
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96
PHILADELPHIA (115) Harris 10-17 2-2 23, Thybulle 3-3 0-0 9, Embiid 6-17 4-6 16, Melton 7-13 0-0 17, Milton 7-14 2-2 18, Niang 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 4-9 1-1 9, Korkmaz 3-7 0-2 7, House Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 12-17 115.
WVNews
Tulane 96, Memphis 89
MEMPHIS (11-4) C.Lawson 1-4 2-2 4, D.Williams 8-16 3-5 19, Davis 7-18 14-17 31, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 7, Lomax 3-7 0-0 8, McCadden 4-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-2 6, Franklin 2-5 0-2 6, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-30 89.
WVNews
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
WVNews
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
WVNews
Miami 126, Utah 123
MIAMI (126) Highsmith 3-4 0-0 6, Strus 5-9 0-0 13, Adebayo 11-17 10-13 32, Herro 10-20 6-7 29, Lowry 2-6 0-0 5, Cain 1-1 0-1 2, D.Robinson 3-8 2-2 9, O.Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-15 5-7 23, Vincent 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 45-89 23-30 126.
WVNews
Dallas 126, San Antonio 125
DALLAS (126) Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 6-11 0-0 14, Wood 10-15 1-2 25, Dinwiddie 5-12 1-2 11, Doncic 18-29 9-15 51, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 9, Wright IV 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 50-86 12-21 126.
WVNews
SMU 92, Tulsa 67
TULSA (4-9) Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 108, Houston 88
NEW YORK (108) Grimes 8-15 0-0 19, Randle 9-20 12-16 35, Robinson 2-4 2-4 6, McBride 1-10 2-2 5, Quickley 9-25 5-6 27, Hartenstein 0-1 0-2 0, Fournier 2-8 2-2 8, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-90 23-32 108.
WVNews
Denver 123, Boston 111
BOSTON (111) J.Brown 12-20 2-2 30, Tatum 7-16 11-14 25, Horford 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 5-9 1-2 13, Smart 2-12 0-0 4, Hauser 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 5-5 9, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brogdon 1-6 2-2 4, Pritchard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 40-87 22-27 111.
WVNews
Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Arizona 20-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder is still searching for his first touchdown pass three games into his career. Getting his first win, however, felt pretty good.
WVNews
Memphis 116, New Orleans 101
NEW ORLEANS (101) Murphy III 5-7 3-3 15, Williamson 6-16 8-10 20, Valanciunas 2-5 1-2 6, H.Jones 2-12 0-1 4, McCollum 4-16 1-1 10, Marshall 2-10 6-6 12, Hayes 5-6 2-3 13, Hernangomez 3-9 5-6 11, Alvarado 2-6 3-4 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-91 29-36 101.
WVNews
George's 20 lead BYU past Portland 71-58
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George's 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.
Comments / 0