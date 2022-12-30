PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George's 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO