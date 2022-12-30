Read full article on original website
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Takeaways from Virginia basketball's win over Georgia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) 74-56 on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. Kihei Clark lead the way with 15 points and 8 assists in the win. Virginia had 14 steals, while Georgia Tech turned it over 22 times. The biggest stat of note? UVA has 21 assists on 27 buckets, so talk about efficiency.
Angel Baker's 22 points leads Ole Miss over Mississippi State
STARKVILLE – On the first day of 2023, Ole Miss women's basketball brought in the new year in style by defeating its in-state rival Mississippi State, 61-50, at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday night. Angel Baker was the key Rebel to achieving Ole Miss's (13-2, 2-0) second SEC victory. The senior dropped 22 points and 10 rebounds to give her second double-double of the season. This is Baker's third time this season to earn 20-plus points, and her 10th this season in double-figures. Baker is now on a hot streak with three straight games dropping 10-plus points.
FOX Sports
Jackson State plays Alcorn State on 6-game road slide
Jackson State Tigers (1-12) at Alcorn State Braves (3-9) BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Alcorn State. The Braves play their first home game after going 3-9 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.6.
247Sports
Panthers Prevail Over South Alabama, Earn Weekend Split
Jonas Hayes knows he's starting to sound like a broken record when he talks about holding his team "not to a standard of perfection but to a standard of progress", but he freely admits he's just going to keep saying it as he sees this team develop. And today certainly was a progress win as Georgia State erased a 13-point first-half South Alabama lead and pulled away down the stretch to seal a 68-58 win, improving to 1-1 in Sun Belt play.
Florida's Home SEC Play Opens This Week. Get Your Tickets via SI
The Florida Gators look to avenge last year's SEC Tournament loss and face off with former head coach Mike White at home in the first week of January.
Late Surge UCLA Men's Basketball to Blowout Win Over Washington
Adem Bona scored 18 points as the Bruins ran away from the Huskies, leading by double digits for the entire second half.
Virginia Defeats Georgia Tech 74-56 | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game at Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve
Takeaways Power Virginia to Dominant 74-56 Victory at Georgia Tech
The Cavaliers scored 30 points off of 23 Yellow Jacket turnovers in a wire-to-wire victory on New Year's Eve in Atlanta
FOX Sports
UTSA visits UAB after Buggs' 20-point game
UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (11-2, 2-0 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -24.5; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the UAB Blazers after John Buggs III scored 20 points in UTSA's 91-69 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers are 9-0 in home games. UAB...
