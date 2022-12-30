STARKVILLE – On the first day of 2023, Ole Miss women's basketball brought in the new year in style by defeating its in-state rival Mississippi State, 61-50, at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday night. Angel Baker was the key Rebel to achieving Ole Miss's (13-2, 2-0) second SEC victory. The senior dropped 22 points and 10 rebounds to give her second double-double of the season. This is Baker's third time this season to earn 20-plus points, and her 10th this season in double-figures. Baker is now on a hot streak with three straight games dropping 10-plus points.

