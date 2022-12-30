Read full article on original website
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
When anime is done well, the genre can take viewers on a surreal adventure while also sharing important life lessons. This has long been one of the defining principles of Japanese animation rooted in the adventure subgenre. This category allows character odysseys that offer ample opportunities to explore social themes.
Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, "The Imperfects" is a 2022 sci-fi TV show that aired a single eight-episode season on Netflix, which premiered on September 8. Although the series was ultimately canceled after that one season, it still managed to amass a significant fanbase, with numerous viewers taking to its bright and charismatic rendering of classic young adult fiction tropes within a fantasy context.
Often, during a movie or show's production, the shooting locations can pose diverse challenges to both the cast and crew. From vigorous winds to pouring rain, to intense heat or biting cold, nature's elements may create many different difficulties while filming. Netflix's "The Witcher" series, like many expensive fantasy productions,...
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
"My Hero Academia" is hands-down one of the biggest anime currently airing and it's easy to see why (via Parrot Analytics). With its impressive amalgamation of western superhero culture and the jaw-dropping quality of its writing and animation, the adaptation of the manga by Kohei Horikoshi pretty much checks all of the boxes as far as what shonen viewers are looking for.
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
With contemporary series like "Vikings" and "Game of Thrones," "Black Sails" may often be overlooked when compared to other epic dramas of the 2010s, which makes it one of the most underrated shows of the decade. Not only is the scale of the pirate adventure immense with many scenes taking place upon impressive naval vessels, but the political intrigue and intimate interactions of the characters make it an entertaining watch for several different audiences.
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
If one were to ask folks about their favorite Nickelodeon original titles, chances are a few specific ones would crop up again and again. Some might say "SpongeBob SquarePants," others might highlight "iCarly," and it stands to reason that the vast majority would toss out "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as well. Despite only running for three seasons, the animated series was an absolute phenomenon in its time, and it remains immensely popular over a decade beyond its conclusion. Naturally, one has to ask: what has made the show such an enduring presence in the animation world?
While it might not be remembered in quite the same spirit as TV classics like "Cheers," "Seinfeld," or "Friends," "Two and a Half Men" was a pivotal sitcom that lit up the small screen of the early 2000s and lasted for 12 seasons on CBS. Initially, the show starred Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones as main characters Charlie, Alan, and Jake Harper, respectively. However, Sheen was cut from the series after Season 8 (per Reuters). This brought about a plethora of changes, including Ashton Kutcher's introduction as new lead character Walden Schmidt. While there are many fans who believe the show lost a significant quantity of its magic after Sheen left, "Two and a Half Men" still remains one of the rare sitcoms that was allowed to end on its own terms and complete its story.
"Stranger Things" Season 4 boasts a cast of fan-favorite characters undertaking separate journeys that, ultimately, lead to the same destination. For Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), that means teaming up with Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison camp. Hopper and Joyce share a...
While "Game of Thrones" is a race toward war at a break-neck speed, "House of the Dragon" takes a more methodical approach. Instead of the immediate violence that occurs between House Stark and Lannister in the original series, the Targaryen prequel is a slow burn and generational war between two people. The first season spans decades, first depicting Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as a defiant daughter before growing into Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) who does not compromise on her right to the Iron Throne.
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
What movie truly defines the 1980s? Is it something that fills you with rip-roaring action by way of "Top Gun" or "Die Hard?" Or is it one of the many teenage-oriented films that captured the youth experience of the decade a la "Pretty in Pink" or "Stand by Me?" If you fall in the latter category, then there's a good chance the defining film of the '80s is none other than "The Outsiders," a perennial favorite amongst junior high students who didn't feel like reading the book and instead opted for checking out the movie.
"Criminal Minds" may have failed to sustain the kind of multi-show empire some other popular procedurals can boast, but it's still a pretty well-regarded series. The show's gritty look into the personal and professional struggles of the FBI's Behavoral Analysis Unit kept fans entertained for 15 seasons on CBS, and now that the show has migrated to Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution, David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), and the rest of the squad could potentially be entertaining viewers for many, many years to come.
There's little guessing about what will disappear next from HBO Max. Fans have become increasingly upset as more and more content has disappeared from the service, with the streaming giant canceling even some of its greenlit projects. In August, TVLine revealed that HBO Max had canceled six of its upcoming animated projects, including "Batman: Caped Crusader" and two different "Looney Tunes" movies, "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" and "Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical." The six canceled projects were then shopped around to other outlets. That didn't cause quite as much uproar as when, in December, HBO Max pulled two of its popular HBO series, "Westworld" and "The Nevers," off of the streaming service (per Deadline).
