Read full article on original website
Tom Bonorden
3d ago
Don’t be frustrated. The UW is simply the better team.
Reply(2)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Related
Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns first transfer addition of 2023
In the next couple of weeks, we will see the activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal increase greatly for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas has already added two portal players as part of the 2023 transfer class so far this offseason. The two players that...
Texas Football: An injury update for WR Isaiah Neyor
What was possibly the costliest injury that head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football suffered in 2022 was unfortunately dealt to the former Wyoming Cowboys redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. Early in fall camp, Neyor and senior interior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending lower-body injuries in a scrimmage.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian's ceiling, Texas football standard questioned by media after Longhorns' 8-5 finish to 2022
Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is in the books as the Longhorns ended the year 8-5. It's a step forward for the program under their head coach after Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut season. But it ended with disappointment in the Alamo Bowl as the Longhorns suffered a 27-20 loss to Washington a short drive south of Austin in San Antonio.
Oklahoma basketball: Positives from a heartfelt loss to archrival Longhorns
The men’s Oklahoma basketball team did a lot of things right in it’s heartbreaking one-point loss to Texas on Saturday, but the Sooners still came up on the wrong side of the outcome. Good teams find a way to win, and that’s one way to describe what happened...
Texas Football: 4 overreactions after the underwhelming Alamo Bowl loss
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian rounded out the 2022 campaign on a disappointing note on the night of Dec. 29, with a loss to the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in the Alamo Bowl snapping a two-game winning streak. Texas had quite a few opportunities to take control of this game in the second half.
Viral Video Shows Texas’s Sarkisian Berating Crew Member Before Alamo Bowl
It was not a good look for the Longhorns coach.
6 Uninterrupted Minutes in the Pregame World of Kalen Deboer
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Kalen DeBoer answers to more than 100 University of Washington football players, 10 assistant coaches, another 40 on his support staff, recruits, donors, media members, fans and his athletic director. It's difficult for this Husky football coach — the 30th in school history and the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
LIST: Iconic Austin businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Supply chain issues, soaring rents and a changing culture are among the reasons owners cited as what drove them to close the doors of these iconic Austin businesses. Here are a few that Austinites will undoubtedly miss in the New Year.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5