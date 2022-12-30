Read full article on original website
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Even as Fed Reiterates Commitment to Higher Rates
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors weighed mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, which signaled that central bankers do not expect rate cuts this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than 10 basis points at 3.692% at Wednesday's close,...
Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points on First Trading Day of 2023
Stock futures rose Tuesday as Wall Street tried to start the new year on a strong note. Traders also braced themselves for a flurry of economic data coming this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 149 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.73%.
European Markets Close Higher on Inflation Data Boost; Stoxx 600 Up Over 1.4%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed higher on Wednesday as inflation data out of France and Germany indicated that consumer price increases across the euro zone are slowing. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 1.4%, with retail stocks adding 3.3% to lead gains as most...
Charts Suggest Oil, Natural Gas and Wheat Could Be Due for a ‘Boom,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
Where to Keep Your Cash Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates: It's ‘a Little Tricky,' Says Expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Fed Officials See Higher Rates for ‘Some Time' Ahead
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve officials are committed to fighting inflation and expect higher interest rates to remain in place until more progress is made, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's December meeting. At a meeting where policymakers raised their key interest rate another half a percentage...
Ron Insana: History Suggests the Market Rebounds in 2023. What Could Go Wrong? Plenty
"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Apple's market cap fell bellow $2 trillion. Regulators warn banks about crypto fraud. The House has no speaker. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday hangover. Stocks started the year with a stumble after the long holiday weekend. The Dow...
Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
Kelly Evans: What If the Fed Jacked Rates Up?
Back in late December of 2021, when Fed members themselves were thinking yeah we'll probably do about three quarter-point rate hikes next year, Berkeley professor Jon Steinsson tweeted the following:. "What should the Fed do next year? My opinion: They should raise rates by 25bp at each meeting (for a...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
Microsoft Drops After UBS Analysts Warn of Weakness in the Cloud
Shares of Microsoft dropped during a broader tech rally Wednesday after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead said the latest round of field checks into the business lowered the bank's confidence in the stock. Keirstead said Azure is facing "steep growth deceleration." Microsoft shares...
It's Time to Boost 401(K) Contributions for 2023: ‘You're Smart to Jump on This,' Says Advisor
You can defer $22,500 into your 401(k) for 2023, up from the $20,500 limit in 2022. It may be easier to achieve your 2023 retirement savings goals by boosting contributions now, experts say. But you need to know how your company's 401(k) match works before front-loading deposits. If you're eager...
Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Blames Use of Cellphones for Deadly Makiivka Attack; Putin Sends New Hypersonic Cruise Missiles to Atlantic
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has been left reeling as the death toll rises following a Ukrainian strike on one of its military units in Makiivka, a city in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
French Bakers Allowed to Renegotiate Sky-High Bills With the Daily Baguette Under Threat
French energy suppliers have agreed to open case by case discussions with bakeries over their 2023 bills if they are struggling to pay. The French government also announced plans to support bakeries with new tax payment plans and potentially cash support. French bread prices have been rising at the slowest...
Home Price Increases Weakened Sharply in November, Posting the Smallest Annual Gain in 2 Years
Higher mortgage rates and consumer worries are hitting home prices. Prices are now 2.5% below the spring 2022 peak and are expected to continue to move lower this year. Mortgage rates are back on the rise again after a brief reprieve in November and early December. Home prices are falling...
China Risks Loom Over U.S. Tech Giants Tesla and Apple as Share Prices Plunge
Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker reported deliveries that fell short of analyst expectations. Apple dropped more than 3% as concerns resurfaced about iPhone demand. Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China which is...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Honeywell, Salesforce and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Wynn Resorts — The casino operator's stock jumped 6.18%, building on its solid start to 2023. With Wednesday's gain, the stock is up more than 11% for the week. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo named the stock a top tactical investing idea for the first quarter. The firm said Wynn's exposure to Macao means it should benefit from China's move to reopen its economy.
