Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review
This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15
Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
Nell Nolan: National Philanthropy Day, ETG Christmas Party, IPNO Project, Latke Party
Looking back at 2022 and anticipating 2023, we recap some recent revels. Good times keep rolling. Always timeless, the spirit of philanthropy underscores and sustains a plethora of community activities. The Audubon Tea Room was the site for the encomiums when the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater New Orleans Chapter held its 36th annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, which, according to chapter president Jenny Bigelow, “is the opportunity to celebrate with people who are all here because they believe in being the change they can make in the world.”
Mandeville welcomes the Mande Kings Day Parade & Trailhead Festival on Jan. 7
The Mande Milkshakers, the north shore's first women's marching organization, will kick off the Carnival season in the Mandeville area with a King’s Day parade and festival on Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The King’s Day event in Old Mandeville combines a lively parade that begins...
Johnny Altobello III
The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
This Is New Orleans' Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for New Orleans over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55
Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
Touro hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year
Touro has announced the first baby to be born in their hospital in 2023.
For Mardi Gras season 2023, krewedelusion is given new day, searches for new identity
Through its 12-year history, the arty, anarchic krewedelusion Mardi Gras season parade has always followed the Krewe du Vieux parade through Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter on a Saturday evening. But in 2023, krewedelusion will go solo, and move to Sunday, Feb. 5. A krewe spokesperson said the New Orleans...
A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!. The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and...
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
Deacon Martin O. Gutierrez
Martin Gutierrez had been putting his faith into action working with the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans (CCANO) long before he was ordained a deacon in 2018. Now the CCANO’s Vice President of Mission and Community Engagement, Deacon Gutierrez believes in the unique role we can play in serving our community.
Funeral arrangements for Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell have been set
NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangments for the comedian killed outside of a Rouses two days before Christmas have been set. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed after being caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of a Rouses. His funeral is set to be on Jan. 5 at...
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
