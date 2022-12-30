Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls School District wants to deepen their connection to community non-profits | Dec. 30
Public school systems are natural extensions of the communities they’re in. The Sioux Falls School District wants to deepen their connection to community non-profits with after school programming. An Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals opinion says a federal prosecutor did not have to prove that a 26-year-old defendant knew...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 1st
SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — Start New Year’s on the right foot with a hike through Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The park’s First Day Hike is a 1-mile walk from 2-3 p.m. Be sure to dress for the weather. The hike is free, but a park entrance license is required.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 31st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Noon Year’s Eve is a daytime year-end celebration for kids at the Washington Pavilion. Children and their parents can count down to noon with mascot Radley Rex as hundreds of balloons fall to the fall in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. While you’re...
dakotanewsnow.com
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ve seen it in the grocery store, the prices of everything continue to rise. Especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. “In August, they were rising to about $3 a dozen. End of...
kfgo.com
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
KELOLAND TV
January sobriety checkpoints announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
KELOLAND TV
Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a 69-year-old man was conned out of nearly $20K through a bitcoin scam. Sgt. Aaron Benson stated the victim clicked on a computer popup that led to him receiving a phone call from someone who claimed the victim’s computer was hacked. The caller told the victim that the bank and the FBI were involved, and he needed to pay a certain amount of money to fix the issue. The victim was instructed to transfer cash through a bitcoin ATM.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced on grand theft charge in Lake County
A 39-year-old man was sentenced last week on a grand theft charge in Lake County. Fernando Gonzalez, Junior of Sioux Falls earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Grand Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and to being a habitual offender. Last week in Lake County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was sentenced to serve five years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy suspended the penitentiary time based on several conditions, including that Gonzalez pay court costs and restitution, as well as reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Gonzalez also received 76 days for time he has already served.
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem appoints Matt Althoff as Secretary of Social Services
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Matt Althoff as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt’s appointment will be effective January 23rd. Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring. “Matt will bring empathy, humility, and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,”...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Meth dealer sentenced to prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Medina was involved in trafficking meth from Oregon to the Sioux Falls area until October 2021.
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Clay County Sheriff's Report
6:33 p.m. - Deputies investigated a theft report after a civil dispute involving an eviction. Investigation continues to determine if there had been a theft of property.
