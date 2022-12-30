Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs' Consumer Banking Unit Head Steps Down - Memo
(Reuters) - The head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's direct-to-consumer unit, Swati Bhatia, is stepping down from the role, according to an internal note seen by Reuters. Bhatia, a former PayPal executive, will retire from the partnership and become an advisory director, the note said. The move comes as Goldman...
US News and World Report
Amazon Secures $8 Billion Term Loan
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
Record 13.3% UK food inflation raises fears of ‘another difficult year’
UK food price rises soared to a record rate in December, figures show, as retail industry bosses warned that high inflation would continue in 2023 amid the fallout from surging energy bills. Annual food inflation jumped to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November, according to the latest monthly...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Panama and First Quantum Harden Battle Lines Over Key Copper Mine
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama and First Quantum Minerals are hardening battle lines in a dispute over how much tax the Canadian miner should pay on its concession for the Central American country's only major copper mine in operation, a key asset for both parties. First Quantum's Chief Executive Tristan...
US News and World Report
Brazil Markets Tumble on Lula's First Full Day in Office
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will...
