MUST SEE: Luka Doncic's Historic Run Continues For Mavericks

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been on a tear lately and he continues to put himself with elite company and break NBA records on a nightly basis.

Without Luka Doncic, where would the Dallas Mavericks be?

This will undoubtedly be a question media members voting on the league’s Most Valuable Player award will ask themselves come the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, but 36 games into the season, Doncic is beginning to run away with the MVP award.

What he has been able to do on a nightly basis is something we truly have not seen in the NBA for quite some time and Doncic is having one of the best months we have seen out of any player in league history.

In 14 games this month, Luka Doncic has averaged 33.9 points, 9.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor, 41.0 percent from three-point range and 76.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Not to mention, Doncic has recorded seven double-doubles this month, three of which were triple-doubles, and he has eclipsed 30 points in 11 of the 14 games he has played in December, one of which he scored 60 points in, the most points any player has scored in a game this season.

On Tuesday, Doncic had a performance for the ages with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists against the New York Knicks , numbers we have never seen in the NBA before. Luka Doncic became the first player to have a 60-point, 20-rebound and 10-assist triple-double and what was even more impressive is that the Mavericks trailed the Knicks 112-103 with 33.2 seconds left.

Dallas went on to win this game 126-121 in overtime thanks to Luka Doncic’s game-tying floater with 1.0 second left in regulation off of a missed free-throw by none other than Luka Doncic.

Nobody could ever follow up this massive performance with something better, but on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets , Doncic continued to make NBA history, recording 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. This marked Doncic’s second consecutive triple-double and his eighth triple-double of the season.

In his last two games combined, Luka has now recorded 95 points, 34 rebounds and 23 assists. These 95 points are the most points in consecutive triple-doubles in league history and his 151 total combined points, rebounds and assists are the third-most in consecutive triple-doubles in league history trailing only the great Oscar Robertson, who ranks first and second with 167 and 159, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Doncic is also the first player in NBA history to have at least 95 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists over a two-game span.

There truly is no limit to what Luka Doncic can and will achieve not only this season, but in his career, especially since he is still only 23-years-old.

We are witnessing the rise of an all-time great to ever pass through the NBA and as long as he is healthy and on the floor, the Dallas Mavericks will be a threat in this league.

