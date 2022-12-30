ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, IL

How this scrappy senior helped vault Petersburg PORTA to Christmas tourney title

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
RIVERTON — Abby Bell just might be the scrappiest defender on the Petersburg PORTA/A-C Central girls basketball team.

The wily senior certainly disrupted Deer Creek-Mackinaw's offensive flow and even scored when it mattered most in the Riverton Christmas Classic championship game at the Hawk Center on Thursday.

Bell capitalized with a team-high 14 points in PORTA’s 54-45 victory over the Chiefs.

“She's all over the place on defense,” junior point guard Jayce Privia said. “If you're on the other team, you definitely don't want her guarding you, that's for sure. She did a great job.”

Bluejays thwart huge comeback

PORTA (14-0) led by as much as 36-17 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

That swiftly changed to a one-point game with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in regulation following a massive 18-0 run by Dee-Mack.

PORTA sophomore forward/center Carson Arthalony nixed the dry spell with a pair of free throws and Bell followed with a steal for an easy layup to regain control.

“She's normally not a big scorer for us,” PORTA coach Eric Kesler said. “She's usually our big defensive person. She went off tonight and did a nice job finishing a lot of layups for us, which was huge. That was a big surprise.”

Addison Swadinsky led the Chiefs (15-3) with 22 points while Dalia DeJesus had 11.

Dee-Mack shot 12 of 51 (23.5%) from the floor and 6 of 32 (18.8%) from 3-point range.

Bell undoubtedly helped wreak havoc.

“I've learned my role as a defender on the team,” said Bell, who also had eight rebounds. “I don't always score the most points but Kesler can always count on me to maybe guard their best girl or maybe guard their fastest girl.”

Ahead of the pack

Bell will play volleyball at Lincoln Land Community College.

She generated 198 kills, 178 digs, 52 aces and 33 blocks as an outside hitter over the fall.

“I've always kind of liked volleyball a lot more just because in basketball, I just kind of felt like I never really found my place,” Bell said. “And as soon as I started playing volleyball, I kind of knew that was my sport and that I wanted to continue to do that.”

Bell initially resided in the interior until the likes of Arthalony, junior guard/forward Karlie Hoke and sophomore forward/center Cassie Cox pushed her to the outside.

She soon found out defense was her niche as perhaps the fastest player on the court.

Man or zone defense makes no difference for Bell.

“I like the man (defense) but I also like the zone because I get to trap a lot,” Bell said. “But anywhere he puts me I'm pretty comfortable.”

That speed translated into a slew of layups in Thursday’s win. Bell said she sometimes forgets how much than can be an asset on the hardwood coming out of the volleyball season.

“I usually find myself down the floor before everybody else just because I'm a lot faster,” Bell said. “But if they don't see me or I get a rebound, I try to look ahead, too, at the same time.”

Young but tested group

PORTA dropped last year’s tournament title game 44-33 against Pana, which eventually finished third place in the Class 2A state finals.

The Bluejays retained most of that starting lineup. Privia called it redemption.

Arthalony and Privia tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively. Freshman guard Aubrey Vogel had nine points.

“We still are young, but we've got a lot of the same girls back who started and played a lot last year,” Privia said. “So we're a lot more experienced this year. We have three girls over 6-2 (Hoke, Arthalony and Cox) and then we've got a lot of guards knocking down shots. We've got a freshman (Vogel) who can handle the ball really well. We've just got a lot of weapons.”

Kesler said their strength is inside. Arthalony and Hoke were both named to the all-tournament team, alongside Privia.

The rest of the all-tournament team included Dee-Mack's Swadinsky and DeJesus; Mount Pulaski’s Grace Davis and Alexis Wade; Pana’s Anna Beyers and Aryn Alde; and Hillsboro’s Layne Rupert.

Beyers was named the tournament MVP.

“We know that we've got to attack defenses in a way that we can get it to our post people and they do a nice job of that,” Kesler said. “Teams really work hard to take that away from us, too. But I feel like we don't settle for 3s. We work the ball real hard to get it in and we do a nice job of attacking the basket.”

Other games

In the third-place game, Alde dialed up five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Pana’s 62-51 win over Mount Pulaski. Beyers had 21 points.

Wade and Davis had 21 and 15 points, respectively, for the Hilltoppers.

In the fifth-place game, Rupert registered 28 points in Hillsboro’s 60-32 win over Heyworth.

In the seventh-place game, Pawnee’s Amber Bradbury had 16 points in a 35-24 win over Litchfield.

In the ninth-place game, Mia Volpert totaled 18 points in Springfield High JV’s 43-41 overtime win over Buffalo Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. Sarah Finley led TCSV with 18 points.

In other games, North Mac edged Riverton 50-48; Auburn trounced Decatur Lutheran 62-33; and Pana JV rolled Lutheran/Calvary 49-17.

Contact Bill Welt: 788-1545,bill.welt@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/BillWelt

