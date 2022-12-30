Read full article on original website
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KOMO News
A look back at some of western Washington's top stories of 2022
WASHINGTON — The countdown to 2023 is on. As 2022 comes to an end, here’s a look back at some of the top stories KOMO News covered in western Washington. Last week’s once-in-a-generation ice storm did a lot of damage to Seattle and most of western Washington. Freezing rain coated roads and walkways in sheets of ice, paralyzing travel on the roads and in the skies.
KOMO News
Twitter to shutdown Seattle office after not paying rent, report says
SEATTLE — Twitter is closing its Seattle office after the company stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, the New York Times reported Thursday. According to the times, Twitter is facing eviction from its office in the Century Square building along 4th Ave in downtown Seattle. The...
KOMO News
Safety preparations underway for New Year's Eve in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Security amid the celebrations is taking shape as people get ready to welcome in the New Year in Seattle. Watching fireworks in person at the Space Needle is back this year and local law enforcement officials said they are ready to make sure the celebrations stay safe.
KOMO News
Wanted: Police searching for man in violent 'jugging' incident, 4 others arrested
AUSTIN, Texas (TND/KEYE) — Police in Texas are searching for the latest suspect in a string of violent robberies known as "jugging," after arresting four suspects in a separate incident. The term "jugging" refers to a robber following a customer leaving a bank or ATM, and then stealing the...
KOMO News
DUI patrols increased for New Year's Eve across western Washington
First responders are urging people who will be out on the road on New Year's Eve to find a safe way to get home. Multiple law enforcement agencies will have extra patrols on major roads and highways looking for impaired drivers, and it has already been a busy day for first responders handling drivers who are getting behind the wheel impaired.
KOMO News
2nd twin arrested in Las Vegas in connection with murder of Lacey man at motel
LACEY, Wash. — A man connected to the murder of 36-year-old Sean Shea was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. On Dec. 30, Lacey officers learned that Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was in Las Vegas, Nevada. North Las Vegas police located Nicholas inside a car alongside an unknown woman, according to Lacey police.
KOMO News
'We need help': Seattle church says growing homeless camp is scaring off parishioners
SEATTLE, Wash. — Leaders at a church in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood report members of their congregation are fearful of coming to services because of a growing homeless encampment that has set up around their building. Penny Peppes, the president of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, says...
KOMO News
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
KOMO News
Man shot in Seattle road-rage incident
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road-rage incident in the Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness reported hearing several gunshots.
KOMO News
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation
SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
KOMO News
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A 39-year-old man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers early Friday morning had fired shots at a bar the night before, according to police. According to the TPD, officers were investigating a person wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal...
KOMO News
19-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Ave at 3:25 p.m. The 17-year-old is in custody and was booked for Assault 1 & Unlawful Possession of...
KOMO News
Overlake Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center & Clinics welcomed its first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight. The Bellevue hospital said Zineb Naqvi was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Naqvi is the first child for parents Urba Haider and Hussain Naqvi of Bellevue. “It...
