Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amoore's free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRAL News

Keatts, Scheyer offer perspective on Damar Hamlin

Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer and N.C. State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts weighed in Tuesday on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury and hospitalization. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Paramedics performed CPR...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Girls basketball rankings: Rolesville leads eight new teams into this week's top 25

Lake Norman comes out of the Christmastime tournament break still ranked No. 1 in the HighSchoolOT statewide girls basketball rankings. The Wildcats are 14-0 on the year. There were eight new teams in this week's rankings, led by No. 11 Rolesville. Alexander Central, Millbrook, Hillside, E.E. Smith, Rocky Mount, East Rutherford, and Newton-Conover also joined the top 25.
ROLESVILLE, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Wake County man wins $2 million top prize

A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville shocks with metro growth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95

PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person dies in Raleigh after being reportedly struck by truck

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. The State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pearl Road off Rock Quarry Road just before 6:30 p.m. En route to the scene, troopers were informed the person was dead.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

