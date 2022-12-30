Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Amoore's free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.
Keatts, Scheyer offer perspective on Damar Hamlin
Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer and N.C. State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts weighed in Tuesday on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury and hospitalization. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Paramedics performed CPR...
Girls basketball rankings: Rolesville leads eight new teams into this week's top 25
Lake Norman comes out of the Christmastime tournament break still ranked No. 1 in the HighSchoolOT statewide girls basketball rankings. The Wildcats are 14-0 on the year. There were eight new teams in this week's rankings, led by No. 11 Rolesville. Alexander Central, Millbrook, Hillside, E.E. Smith, Rocky Mount, East Rutherford, and Newton-Conover also joined the top 25.
'We have to stop this': Immigrant activist speaks out about NC State broadcasters controversial comments
Friday, longtime Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," said Hahn while giving the score update...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
School day resumes at Corinth Holders High School after threat called in
WENDELL, N.C. — Corinth Holders High School in Johnston County was evacuated Tuesday due to a threat officials believe to be not credible. A spokesperson from Johnston County Schools said someone called in a bomb threat to the school, but officials do not believe the threat is credible. School...
Wake County man wins $2 million top prize
A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Fayetteville shocks with metro growth
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
North Carolina study shows social media usage may impact brain development
A new study shows habitual checking of social media may impact young adolescents’ brain development. The study provides some of the first findings on the long-term effects and consequences of social media usage on the development of adolescent brains. Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill...
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95
PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
Person dies in Raleigh after being reportedly struck by truck
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. The State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pearl Road off Rock Quarry Road just before 6:30 p.m. En route to the scene, troopers were informed the person was dead.
Wake County jobs pipeline for ’23 in just 2 words: ‘Very promising’
RALEIGH – Michael Haley, head of Wake County Economic Development, was on vacation with TechWire reached out for his assessment of the jobs and business recruitment project pipeline for 2023. His brief response says it all:. “Very promising.”. Of course Wake Economic Development provided plenty of data to add...
