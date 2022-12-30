Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Even as Fed Reiterates Commitment to Higher Rates
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors weighed mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, which signaled that central bankers do not expect rate cuts this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than 10 basis points at 3.692% at Wednesday's close,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple and Amazon Lost a ‘Staggering' $800 Billion in Market Cap in 2022. Here's What That Looks Like
Apple and Amazon were the biggest losers of market value in 2022. The stocks' losses dwarf other well-known tech names. Sometimes a little perspective is needed to really drive home the magnitude of a specific statistic. That's the case with the gigantic losses tallied by Apple and Amazon last year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corporate Spending Likely to Continue in 2023 Amid Recession Fears, CFOs Say
Despite concerns of a recession, respondents to the CNBC CFO Council Q4 survey indicated their companies aren't paring back capital spending. Roughly 40% of CFOs say their company's headcount will also remain the same next year, while 40% said they expect it to increase. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Charts Suggest Oil, Natural Gas and Wheat Could Be Due for a ‘Boom,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fed Officials See Higher Rates for ‘Some Time' Ahead
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve officials are committed to fighting inflation and expect higher interest rates to remain in place until more progress is made, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's December meeting. At a meeting where policymakers raised their key interest rate another half a percentage...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mortgage Demand Plunges 13.2% to End 2022, as Interest Rates Head Higher Again
Mortgage application volume was down 13.2% at the end of last week from two weeks earlier. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.58% from 6.34% two weeks prior. At the end of 2021, the rate was 3.33%. After a brief reprieve in the first half...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Job Openings Hold Strong Despite Rate Hikes; Manufacturing in Contraction
Demand for employment remained high in November as companies looked for workers to fill positions despite worries of a looming recession, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for the month showed available positions at 10.46 million, down just fractionally from October's total and above...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Home Price Increases Weakened Sharply in November, Posting the Smallest Annual Gain in 2 Years
Higher mortgage rates and consumer worries are hitting home prices. Prices are now 2.5% below the spring 2022 peak and are expected to continue to move lower this year. Mortgage rates are back on the rise again after a brief reprieve in November and early December. Home prices are falling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ron Insana: History Suggests the Market Rebounds in 2023. What Could Go Wrong? Plenty
"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
French Bakers Allowed to Renegotiate Sky-High Bills With the Daily Baguette Under Threat
French energy suppliers have agreed to open case by case discussions with bakeries over their 2023 bills if they are struggling to pay. The French government also announced plans to support bakeries with new tax payment plans and potentially cash support. French bread prices have been rising at the slowest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ant Gets Approval to Expand Its Consumer Finance Business
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Europe Starts 2023 With Historic Winter Heatwave; Snow Shortage Forces Ski Resorts to Close
Among the European countries that recorded their hottest January days in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania. Meteorologists and climatologists expressed alarm over the unseasonably warm winter weather. Guillaume Séchet, a broadcast meteorologist in France, said Europe "experienced one of the most incredible climatic...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GM Reclaims Title as America's Top Automaker After a 2.5% Jump in Sales Last Year
DETROIT – General Motors reclaimed its U.S. sales crown from Toyota Motor last year as the Detroit automaker eked out a slight gain in annual U.S. vehicle sales despite supply chain problems. GM said Wednesday it sold 2.27 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up by 2.5% over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meta Fined Over $400 Million by Top EU Regulator for Forcing Users to Accept Targeted Ads
The Irish Data Protection Commission fined Meta over $400 million Wednesday after finding its Facebook and Instagram services breached EU privacy rules. The fines mark the conclusion of two lengthy investigations into Meta by the Irish regulator, which had been criticized over delays in the process. The DPC said that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG
Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Upstart Chinese Electric Car Brand Delivered More Cars Than Nio in 2022
BEIJING — Another budget-priced electric car brand is taking off in China, this time selling compact SUVs. Nezha, named after a feisty Chinese mythological character, claims its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022 to surpass 152,000 vehicles. Most deliveries were of the Nezha V, a compact SUV whose post-subsidy price starts at 83,900 yuan ($12,000).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ESG Will Be a Heavy Focus for Tech Leaders in 2023
CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
