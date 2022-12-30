Read full article on original website
Indiana State earns 68-50 victory over Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Cooper Neese's 16 points, the Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Valparaiso Beacons 68-50 on Sunday. The Sycamores are now 11-4 with the victory and the Beacons dropped to 6-9.
Bryant scores 24, Illinois holds off No. 12 Iowa women 90-86
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Genesis Bryant scored 24 points, Makira Cook added 20, and Illinois defeated No. 12 Iowa 90-86. After trailing 18-13 through one quarter, Illinois outscored Iowa 31-15 in the second quarter and held on to win in a dramatic fourth quarter that saw the Hawkeyes get within one point. At 1:18 of the fourth, McKenna Warnock hit two free throws to get Iowa within 87-84. The teams traded a series of missed jumpers until an Iowa turnover gave Illinois the ball with 18 seconds left, leading by three. At that point, Illinois was able to put the game away, making 3-of-4 free throws for the win.
