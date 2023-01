EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers had 19 points, six assists and three steals against her former team and Taya Hanson had season highs with 17 points and five made 3-pointers to help No. 17 Oregon beat Southern California 73-45. Oregon had lost back-to-back games, falling 84-67 to No. 3 Ohio State at the San Diego Invitational on Dec. 21 before an 82-74 loss against No. 10 UCLA on Friday but bounced back with a convincing win that stretched its win streak against the Trojans to 13 games. The Ducks led by double figures for the final 31 minutes, 44 seconds, and limited USC to season lows for points and field-goal percentage. Rayah Marshall led USC with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO